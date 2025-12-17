Sa’ar to convene ‘J-50’ Forum amid rising Jew-hatred

The gathering will take place under the auspices of the “J-50” Forum, which Sa’ar founded this past May at the International Conference against Antisemitism held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The forum receives regular briefings from the foreign minister, ongoing updates and maintains daily contact with ministry officials.

During the conference, scheduled for Dec. 21–24, participants will receive policy briefings, engage in public diplomacy and take part in workshops aimed at providing tools to address rising antisemitism.

The leaders will also hold discussions with Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials, journalists and influencers, and will meet with former hostage Keith Siegel.