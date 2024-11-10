Resurgence of Anti-Semitism in Europe: The Re-Emerging Threat

By Gary Cartwright, EU Today

On Thursday night, a violent series of violent incidents took place in Amsterdam, reminiscent of the darkest periods of the 20th century.

Israeli football fans, visiting the Netherlands for a match, became targets of orchestrated attacks apparently by pro-Palestinian factions.

These incidents, which bore clear signs of anti-Semitic motives, recall memories of organised pogroms once thought banished from European soil. The perpetrators, coordinated in their efforts, pursued these visitors in an incident that few tried to disguise or downplay in its intent or motivation.

Rise in Anti-Semitic Sentiments Across Europe

Recent anti-Israel protests have fuelled concerns about rising anti-Semitism across Europe. Many demonstrations, ostensibly held in solidarity with Palestinians, have revealed a deeper issue. Rather than focusing on policy criticism, these protests have featured slogans and symbols recalling anti-Semitic attitudes.

Notably, Arab radicals and left-wing activists often stand side by side, amplifying calls that go beyond political dissent, suggesting a profound erasure of Holocaust memory and accountability within parts of Europe.

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands recently acknowledged his nation’s failure to protect its Jewish citizens during the Holocaust. His words resonate amidst growing fears of repeating past mistakes. However, the current discourse suggests that sections of European society feel less connected to the responsibility for historical anti-Semitic actions.

As awareness of Holocaust atrocities fades, so too does the sense of collective responsibility—a shift that leaves room for troubling expressions of hostility.

The Broader European Climate

The events in Amsterdam follow a series of demonstrations across Europe, particularly since 7th October 2023. These protests often feature slogans like “From the river to the sea,” seen by many as a call to dismantle the State of Israel.

It is essential to note that these demonstrations are not solely about Palestinian rights or humanitarian concerns. Rather, some participants appear motivated by an ideology that dismisses Israel’s legitimacy, heightening concerns about the resurgence of extremist views on European soil.

Observers are quick to point out that these demonstrations seldom reflect a genuine interest in Palestinian welfare. In reality, Palestinian civilians are frequently exploited by radical groups in their own regions. Organisations backed by Iran and other forces view Palestinians not as individuals but as means to achieve political ends. This ideology, grounded in the promotion of violence, aims to undermine both Israel and its supporters worldwide.

Political Consequences

The resurgence of anti-Semitism has significant political implications. Amid such incidents, support for far-right political groups has surged in response.

Far-right groups, who historically propagated anti-Semitic slogans in the 1930s, are now finding renewed traction.

Although their rhetoric has evolved, their base is responding to these recent acts of aggression with a desire for stronger action—a demand that centrist politicians are struggling to satisfy.

As anti-Semitic demonstrations continue, traditional political parties may face challenges in navigating public expectations. Conservatives have often resorted to broad condemnations, while socialist groups have faced criticism for perceived sympathies with anti-Israel protests.

This political shift carries its own risks, potentially amplifying nationalist and ultra-right agendas across Europe. An unexpected consequence could be an increasing appeal for strong nationalist leaders—those willing to take decisive, albeit divisive, stances.

International Dimensions

The complex geopolitics of anti-Semitism extends beyond European borders. A resurgent Donald Trump in the United States, the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian conflict, and tensions with Iran create a turbulent landscape.

Observers argue that these factors contribute to Europe’s vulnerability to political instability and the exploitation of societal divisions.

Russia, for instance, sees a weakened Europe as an opportunity to reassert influence over former Soviet territories, while Iran’s influence among radical groups in the Middle East aims to destabilise its Western adversaries through proxy forces.

China’s ambitions add further complexity. A destabilised Europe aligns with Beijing’s strategy to foster a bipolar world order divided between the United States and China. Such developments echo historical patterns where foreign powers exploited divisions within Europe to further their geopolitical agendas.

The Urgency of Recognising Anti-Semitism’s Dangers

Europe stands at a crucial juncture. A failure to address anti-Semitic tendencies risks compromising both the continent’s dignity and its security. Anti-Semitism, left unchecked, not only endangers Jewish communities but also challenges Europe’s foundational democratic principles.

If Europe is to preserve its democratic values, combating anti-Semitism must be a central priority. This calls for cooperation among European states to address not only domestic issues but also to resist external influences.

Aligning with allies, supporting counter-terrorism efforts, and advocating for a stable Middle East are steps that would directly contribute to Europe’s security. European leaders must recognise the stakes and respond decisively to prevent further incidents that threaten both the Jewish community and broader societal harmony.

Inaction risks fuelling both extremist agendas within Europe and fostering an environment conducive to future conflicts. European nations must consider the lessons of history, as memories of the Holocaust and responsibilities towards preventing its repetition fade.

Only by taking proactive steps, Europe can reinforce its commitment to a peaceful, democratic future that respects all communities equally.