Report: 75-year-old Jewish woman violently attacked in Paris

According to the Antisemitism Research Center (ARC) by CAM, antisemitism was up 15.7% globally in August, In August, ARC monitored 694 antisemitic incidents across the globe, an average of 22.4 incidents per day.

A 75-year-old Jewish woman was violently attacked in broad daylight outside her apartment door in the 18th district of Paris, Muriel Ouaknine-Melki, president of OJE, a Paris-based association fighting antisemitism, on X.

The attacker, a neighbor of the victim, allegedly beat her while shouting, "Dirty Jew, go back to Gaza." The association immediately took charge of the victim and accompanied her to file a complaint.

Muriel Ouaknine-Melki directly addressed the authorities in her message, addressed in particular to French President Emmanuel Macron and Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, asking: “How many more victims until the 22nd? And then what?” — a reference to the worrying rise in anti-Semitic acts in the country, particularly as September 22 approaches, the date set for rising Palestinian flags in several town halls in France, an initiative that is already highly controversial.

Macron rejects idea that he fueled antisemitism with recognition of Palestine proposal

In an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 in Paris on Thursday, President Macron reiterated his commitment to fighting the ‘’scourge of antisemitism’’ but rejected the idea that it could be linked to his decision to recognize a Palestinian state next week at the U.N. in New York. To support his argument, he pointed out that this wave of antisemitism also existed in other countries that had not announced their support for this recognition.

He also referred to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s letter on the subject, saying that he had been offended and that he believed the Israeli Prime Minister had helped to justify anti-Semitism: ” First of all, I was hurt. And I think it’s a huge mistake on the part of your Prime Minister, because he gives legitimacy to anti-Semitism, he blames me for it, because that was apparently his goal. But there is no justification for anti-Semitism—neither recognition, which is unrelated to it, nor anything else. One may disagree with people who support what is happening in Gaza, but that is a debate in an open society and in a democracy. Nothing justifies rejecting or hating people because they are Jewish.”

According to the Antisemitism Research Center (ARC) by Combat Antisemitislm Movement (CAM), antisemitism was up 15.7% globally in August, In August, ARC monitored 694 antisemitic incidents across the globe, an average of 22.4 incidents per day. Compared with August 2024, 15.7% more incidents were tracked.

From January 1 to August 31, 2025, a total of 4,574 incidents were recorded, 10.2% higher than the 4,150 incidents tallied from January 1 to August 31, 2024.

EU measures against Israel to fuel antisemitism ?

A European Commission spokesperson said said Thursday that ”we have been very clear, the European Union condemns antisemitism on all its forms and we need to separate, as far as such a separation is possible, the work are doing in respect to the two-state solution and the work we do to fight antisemitism on all its forms.”

He was responding a question whether the package of measures against Israel announced Wednesday by the European Commission fuels the wave of antisemitism in Europe.

European Commission Vice President Dubrokask Suica said during the presentation of the measures that the EU Commission is not putting on hold the twenty million euros allocated for measures to fight antisemitism and foster Jewish life as well as to support Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalm.