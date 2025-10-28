NYPD probing assault on 59-year-old Jew as hate crime

Responding to a 911 call, NYPD officers saw a 59-year-old man with “injuries to the right side of his face.” The victim was subsequently taken to Mount Sinai Beth Israel in stable condition, the department said. “There is no arrest, and the investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force.”

Ofir Akunis, consul general of Israel in New York, named the victim as Rami Glickstein and said that he spoke with Glickstein and his wife Rivi on Monday. Glickstein is reportedly an Israeli educator.

The Israeli envoy wished Glickstein a speedy recovery and told him and Rivi that the “Israeli consulate in New York stands fully at their disposal.”

“This attack is a direct result of the daily incitement taking place around the world, including in the United States, against Jews and against Israel,” Akunis stated. “Lies, verbal violence, calls for another Oct. 7 massacre, and the unrestricted spread of blood libels, such as the false Gaza narrative, influence many people, some of whom do not hesitate to commit physical attacks.”

The victim was reportedly walking near the kosher restaurant when a man noted his kippah and knocked it to the ground, spat upon Glickstein and punched him in the face.

“All public leaders in the United States, at both the national and local levels, must immediately and firmly condemn this assault and the calls for violence such as the so-called ‘global intifada,’” Akunis said.