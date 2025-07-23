Moral inversion: When the free world abandons freedom

As 25 Western governments criticize Israel, it’s time to stop seeking approval from those who’ve lost their moral compass.

By Avi Abelow, JNS

Sometimes, history slaps you in the face with clarity. That moment is now.

This past week, 25 Western democracies, self-proclaimed beacons of morality and human rights, issued a joint statement condemning Israel. They did not condemn Hamas, the genocidal terror regime responsible for Oct. 7, 2023, but Israel, the country doing everything in its power to stop it and rescue innocent hostages.

The statement accuses Israel of depriving Gazans of “human dignity,” while saying nothing, not one word, about Hamas’s use of women and children as human shields, hospitals as weapons depots, or United Nations schools as launchpads for rockets.

It ignores the widespread support among Gaza’s population for the Oct. 7 massacre, the mass murder, rape and mutilation of Jews, and the celebration as our hostages, dead or alive, were paraded in the streets of Gaza to captivity.

This joint statement is morally bankrupt. It is an act of cowardice. Worse, it’s complicity. What these 25 governments have done is hand Hamas a global diplomatic lifeline. Their message is crystal clear: “Don’t surrender. Don’t release the hostages. We’ll keep the pressure on Israel for you.”

That’s exactly why Israel keeps caving to Hamas’s outrageous negotiation demands, putting Israeli lives at risk, while Hamas keeps rejecting every ceasefire deal. And why shouldn’t it? The Western world, including the United States, is doing its bidding, pressuring Israel on its behalf.

This is evil cloaked in virtue-signaling, with the West pitying the perpetrators, not their victims.

As U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee rightly put it: “Disgusting! 25 nations put pressure on Israel instead of the savages of Hamas! Gaza suffers for one reason: Hamas rejects EVERY proposal. Blaming Israel is irrational.”

Hamas weaponizes civilians, builds tunnels under homes, hospitals and churches, and hides its leadership behind children and grandmothers. Yet somehow, the one condemned is Israel, which has the only military in history to send warnings before striking and aid to the enemy population trying to destroy it.

Where is the outrage at Hamas for rejecting every ceasefire deal? For prolonging the war? For refusing to release hostages, even when Israel agreed — time and time again—to painful concessions?

And where is the demand from these 25 nations that the Red Cross visit the hostages? It’s been nearly two years since they were taken, raped, mutilated, tortured, and yet the international community is silent. Silent.

That silence screams. But in this darkness, there is also clarity.

This is no longer just Israel vs. Iran/Qatar/Egypt/Hamas. This is good vs. evil. It’s not hyperbole; it’s reality.

Israel is the only country in the Middle East where minorities thrive, where Christian communities grow, where Muslims enjoy full civil rights, and where women lead in government, business, and science. We are the nation that treated wounded Syrians during their civil war, quietly, without cameras. We’re the country that leads the world in disaster relief, even to our enemies.

Who is helping the Druze in Syria as they face jihadist massacres? Not France. Not the Vatican. Not even Washington. Only Israel.

Yet the moral outrage of the West is reserved for us.

While Sunni and Shi’ite extremists wage war, destroy cultures, execute gays, and enslave women, the West looks away. Worse — it enables them.

These 25 countries haven’t just failed to stand with Israel. They have betrayed their own values. They’ve discarded the very Judeo-Christian moral foundations that gave birth to their democracies in the first place.

From the river to the sea, there will be one Jewish state of Israel — sovereign, secure, and unapologetically strong. We have zero tolerance for terror. And zero patience for those who enable it.

To the morally confused governments of the West: you’ve made yourselves irrelevant. You’ve proven you don’t understand who your enemies are. And we will no longer seek your approval.

Israel will stand—not only for our people, but for the entire free world; a world that seems to have forgotten what freedom even means. Because in a time of mass confusion, blood libels, and Western appeasement of genocidal terror, the light of Israel shines even brighter.

Avi Abelow is host of the Pulse of Israel Show and CEO of 12Tribe Films Foundation.