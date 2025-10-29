Moldova’s Chief Rabbi leads first-ever seminar on combating antisemitism for hundreds of teachers

Chief Rabbi Pinchas Zaltzman: “The way to fight hatred begins with education. At a time when antisemitism is again rearing its head around the world, we must respond with light, with love, with education – and with faith”

Following the alarming surge in antisemitic incidents across Europe since the outbreak of the Gaza war, Moldova’s Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Pinchas Zaltzman, initiated on Tuesday a special and unprecedented seminar for the country’s educators.

Its goal: to raise awareness of antisemitism and strengthen the values of tolerance and human dignity.

Hundreds of educators from from a wide range of educational institutions throughout the country participated in the five-day seminar which was held in Moldova’s capital city of Chișinău.

The ambassadors of Germany and Israel in Modlova as well as representatives of the local Ministry of Education also participated. In his remarks, the German Ambassador stated:

“The painful past of the Jewish people — men, women, and children who suffered — remains forever before us. The German people feel that pain as well, and we are determined not to allow antisemitism to resurface anywhere in the world,’’ German ambassador Hubert Knirsch stated.

His Israeli counterpart, Yoram Elron, praised the initiative and emphasized its critical importance at a time when “the fight against antisemitism must be not only moral but educational, to prevent the next generation of hatred.”

Rabbi Pinchas Zaltzman, Moldova’s Chief Rabbi and the driving force behind the initiative, addressed the participants, saying: “In Judaism, education is a supreme value. I salute every teacher who dedicated their time to join this seminar. In my eyes, you are not only educators; you are mothers. You spend more time with the children than their own parents. Your mission is sacred.”

He stressed the powerful message at the heart of the seminar: “Precisely now, when antisemitism is once again raising its head around the world, we are duty-bound to respond with light, with love, with education, and with faith. The fight against hatred begins in the classroom.”

The Chief Rabbi ans government representatives agreed to continue strengthening international cooperation to advance education in core values and to intensify efforts to combat antisemitism throughout Europe.