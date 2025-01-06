‘Let’s see what happens,’ Trump says, nominating Morgan Ortagus as Middle East envoy

“Early on, Morgan fought me for three years, but hopefully has learned her lesson,” the president-elect stated. “These things usually don’t work out.”

By JNS staff

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump nominated Morgan Ortagus, the U.S. State Department spokeswoman during his first administration, as deputy to Steven Witkoff, whom he nominated in mid-November as special presidential envoy for Middle East peace.

Both Witkoff, a businessman and close friend of Trump’s, and Ortagus are Jewish.

“Early on Morgan fought me for three years, but hopefully has learned her lesson. These things usually don’t work out, but she has strong Republican support, and I’m not doing this for me. I’m doing it for them,” Trump stated on Friday, in an unusually-candid announcement of a nomination that raised eyebrows.

“Let’s see what happens,” Trump stated. “She will hopefully be an asset to Steve, a great leader and talent, as we seek to bring calm and prosperity to a very troubled region. I expect great results, and soon.”

“Congratulations to my friend Morgan Ortagus for her nomination as deputy special presidential envoy for the Middle East,” stated Mike Pompeo, the former U.S. secretary of state and former CIA director.

“I can’t think of anyone better to fight for our interests and send a message to our allies—and adversaries—that American strength is back,” he added.

Ortagus stated that “to be given the opportunity to once again represent my country and the Trump administration in a crucial diplomatic role is a dream come true.”

“The most important thing is that through President Trump, we bring peace and stability to a troubled region, and I’m grateful to play a small role in that endeavor.”