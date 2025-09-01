KKL-JNF offices in Rome find swastika carved on door, urge investigation

“This cowardly act is meant to intimidate and erode the sense of security of Jews wherever they may be,” says world chairman Ifat Ovadia-Luski.

By JNS

An act of antisemitic vandalism occurred on Friday when a swastika was discovered carved into a wooden door of the Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund offices in Rome.

The agency said it represents just one more incident in the “disturbing rise in antisemitism targeting Jews across Europe and worldwide.”

It demanded decisive action from authorities, calling it a “serious act.”

“The carving of a swastika on the KKL-JNF offices in Rome is a painful reminder that Jew-hatred continues to raise its head in Europe and beyond. This cowardly act is meant to intimidate and erode the sense of security of Jews wherever they may be,” stated Ifat Ovadia-Luski, world chairwoman of KKL-JNF.

She said the agency condemns the vandalism and expects the Italian authorities to take firm steps to identify those responsible and prevent such acts from recurring.

“KKL-JNF will continue to work tirelessly for the Jewish people, for Zionism and for strengthening the bond with Jewish communities everywhere, with the deep conviction that precisely in the face of this darkness, we must persist in fighting and bringing more light,” she said.