Johannesburg proposes to rename iconic street after Leila Khaled

The Palestinian terrorist gained notoriety for the 1969 hijacking of TWA flight 840 and the 1970 attempt to hijack El Al flight 219.

By Rolene Marks, JNS

Johannesburg, South Africa has proposed the renaming of one of its iconic streets, Sandton Drive, to Leila Khaled Drive.

The Johannesburg Municipality proposal last week has generated widespread discussion, with both support and opposition from various sectors of the community.

As a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), Leila Khaled gained notoriety for the 1969 hijacking of TWA flight 840 and the 1970 attempt to hijack El Al flight 219. She was arrested though later released during a hostage exchange.

The United States Consulate is situated on Sandton Drive. The U.S. considers the PFLP to be a terrorist organization.

Members of the African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburg believe that the renaming aligns with South Africa’s historical support for anti-colonial and anti-imperialist struggles across the world. The ANC has aligned itself firmly with the Palestinian cause.

Political parties such as the Democratic Alliance and ActionSA argue that Khaled’s historic involvement in terror activity makes her an inappropriate figure to honor.

They contend that renaming streets should be reserved for individuals who have made significant contributions to South Africa’s own history and development, rather than those from foreign conflicts with no direct connection to the country.

The South African Zionist Federation (SAZF) released a statement strongly opposing the proposal, claiming that it “blatantly disregards Johannesburg’s 2017 policy on naming streets and public places, which emphasizes names with local significance, fostering unity, and building a cohesive community.

“Renaming Sandton Drive after a failed terrorist with ties to a globally recognized terrorist organization not only sows division among residents but also contradicts the city’s renaming policy,” stated SAZF.

SAZF urged residents to voice their opposition during the public comment period and called on the City of Johannesburg to reconsider this divisive proposal.

Residents have 28 days to comment on the proposal.