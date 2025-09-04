Jewish community of Girona, Spain, files complaint after synagogue was defaced

‘’This is yet another antisemitic attack, part of a wave we’ve seen daily for nearly two years. These acts are not about politics, they are deliberate attempts to intimidate Jewish communities, desecrate places of worship and make Jews feel unsafe in their own cities,’’ says the European Jewish Association which represents hundreds of Jewish communities across Europe, including the community of Girona.

The Jewish community of Girona, Spain, has filed a police complaint and is demanding accountability after the outer wall of the city’s synagogue was defaced with an antisemitic slogan.

When they arrived Thurday morning at the synagogue and Jewish Center Nahmanides

to pray, members of the Jewish community found the words “ISRAEL ESTAT GENOCIDA, SILENCI = CÒMPLICE” (‘’Israel is a genocidal state, silence = complicity’’).

The community strongly condemned the antisemitic graffiti ”which is an attack that constitutes a hate crime against the community.”

”Disguised as political activism, it seeks to stigmatize citizens for their faith—something intolerable in a democratic society. We call on the authorities for a swift investigation, exemplary sanctions and security guarantees. Tolerance and respect are values we must defend together,” it said in a statement.

Since October 7th, several synagogues have been targeted with hate messages across Europe and the United States, using the war in Gaza as a cover to justify deep-rooted antisemitism. Far too often, these attacks come with no consequences.

‘’This is yet another antisemitic attack, part of a wave we’ve seen daily for nearly two years. These acts are not about politics, they are deliberate attempts to intimidate Jewish communities, desecrate places of worship and make Jews feel unsafe in their own cities,’’ says the European Jewish Association (EJA) which represents hundreds of Jewish communities across Europe, including the community of Girona.

The EJA called on the Girona police ”to take immediate action and treat this as hate crime.”

‘’We are also calling on the government of Spain to take a clear and public stance. Jewish citizens of Spain must not be harmed, harassed, or intimidated simply because they are Jewish,’’ says the EJA, one of the leading organizations in the fight against antisemtisim in Europe.

A community which dates back from year 890

Girona, which is located in the north of Catalonia, is known for its mediaval old town and its vibrant Jewish Quarter called ‘’Call Jueu’’ as well as colorful houses along the Onyar River, The first documentary record of a Jewish presence dates from year 890, when some twenty Jewish families arrived in the city and settled near the Christian cathedral.

Among the most illustrious Jewish figure of the city is Ramban (1194-1270). Born and educated in Girona, he was an exceptional leader, physician, philosopher, Kabbalist, and one of the greatest commentators on the Torah and the Talmud

Today the Jewish community is an active organisation dedicated to preserving and promoting Jewish heritage, culture, and religious practices in the city.