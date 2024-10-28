Jewish and gay: young man victim of an antisemitic and homophobic attack near Paris

A 22-year-old man was the victim of an anti-Semitic and homophobic attack earlier this month in Pantin, near Paris.

He was sexually assaulted by two teenagers aged 16 and 18.

The assailants were arrested at the time of the incident thanks to the intervention of witnesses. They were taken into custody and then remanded in custody. They were already known to the law.

According to daily Le Parisien, which spoke to the young man’s lawyers, the attack occurred on October 8 as Noam was on his way home from work. The two suspects, illegal Algerians, approached Noam and began scouring his Instagram feed until they came across an Israeli flag and an LGBT+ symbol.

That was all it took for one of them to take him a little further and attempt to sodomize him while insulting him at the same time.

Unable to do so, the two assailants then opted to steal his personal belongings, before being neutralized by witnesses and then by the police.

They have been charged with attempted rape “on the grounds of sexual orientation and religion” and robbery as part of a group.

Attempted rape in Pantin: “I was the perfect target because I was gay, I was Jewish”.

Noam, 22, victim of an anti-Semitic and homophobic attack aggravated by an attempted rape, breaks his silence two weeks after the incident. He is being defended by lawyers from the European Jewish Organization, which provides free assistance to victims of anti-Semitic physical attacks.

On October 8, in Pantin (Seine-Saint-Denis), Noam (first name changed) was the victim ofa triple attack: anti-Semitic, homophobic and an attempted rape. A “triple punishment” for the 22-year-old. “I was the perfect target because I was gay, because I was Jewish”, he asserts.

His two alleged assailants, aged 16 and 18, attacked him on the public highway. He was only saved by the courage of passers-by, who put an end to his ordeal and neutralized the two young men until the police arrived.