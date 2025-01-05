Israeli population tops 10 million for first time

A total of 7.707 million Jews live in the country.

By JNS staff

Israel’s population exceeded 10 million in 2024, but the war with Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, along with rocket and missile attacks from other Iranian-based proxies, saw a large number of people moving abroad, the Central Bureau of Statistics reported on Tuesday.

The population reached 10,027,000 at the end of 2024, including 7.707 million Jews (76.9%), 2.1 million Arabs (21%) and 216,000 foreigners.

The total grew last year by 1.1%, down from 1.6% in 2023, largely due to the increased number of Israelis who left the country.

Amid the war, 82,700 veteran Israelis moved abroad, while 23,800 returned home. Some 32,800 people immigrated to Israel last year, down 15,000 from 2023 due to a marked decrease in aliyah from the former Soviet Union.

Some 181,000 children were born in Israel last year, while 51,400 people died.