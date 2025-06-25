Seven soldiers KIA in Gaza, bringing IDF wartime toll to 878

The death toll among Israeli troops since the start of the Gaza ground incursion on Oct. 27, 2023, stands at 435.

By JNS

Seven Israeli Defense Forces soldiers were killed on Tuesday when their armored vehicle was struck by an explosive, the military confirmed in a statement on Wednesday morning.

Six of the slain soldiers were identified as: Lt. Matan Shai Yashinovski, 21, from Kfar Yona; Staff Sgt. Ronel Ben-Moshe, 20, from Rehovot; Staff Sgt. Niv Radia, 20, from Elyakhin; Sgt. Ronen Shapiro, 19, from Mazkeret Batya; Sgt. Shahar Manoav, 21, from Ashkelon; and Sgt. Maayan Baruch Pearlstein, 20, from Eshhar.

They all served in the IDF’s 605th Combat Engineering Battalion.

The name of the seventh soldier was expected to be released later in the day, according to the military.

The death toll among Israeli troops since the start of the Gaza ground incursion on Oct. 27, 2023, stands at 435, and at 878 on all fronts since the Hamas-led massacre on Oct. 7, 2023, per official military figures.