Israeli Navy intercepts boat carrying Greta Thunberg to Gaza

The 12 activists aboard were given sandwiches and water before being escorted to the Ashdod Port, where they were shown a 43-minute video of Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023 atrocities.

By Joshua Marks, JNS

Israeli naval forces on Monday intercepted the vessel carrying Swedish national Greta Thunberg and other activists to the Gaza Strip, according to Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

Calling it the “selfie yacht” of “celebrities,” the ministry said the 12 passengers had been given sandwiches and water and were being safely transported to the shores of the Jewish state. The ministry declared that “the show is over” and that the activists would be sent back to their home countries.

While the ministry posted a picture of Thunberg being offered a sandwich, stating she was “on her way to Israel, safe and in good spirits,” the keffiyeh-clad climate activist claimed in a video message that they were “kidnapped in international waters by the Israeli occupational forces or forces that support Israel.”

Terrorists in Gaza currently hold 56 hostages—both alive and deceased—out of the 251 kidnapped during the Oct. 7, 2023 massacre.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations called the interception “a blatant act of international piracy and state terrorism.”

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered the military to show the group a 43-minute video of atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists during the Oct. 7 massacre, which sparked the war in Gaza.

“It’s appropriate that Greta the antisemite and her Hamas-supporting friends see exactly who the terror group Hamas is, what atrocious acts they carried out against women, the elderly and children, and who Israel is fighting to defend against,” said Katz.

He ordered the video to be screened for the group upon their arrival at the Port of Ashdod, where their boat was towed after Israeli troops boarded the vessel.

The British-flagged yacht Madleen, operated by the pro-Palestinian Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), was attempting to deliver a symbolic amount of humanitarian aid to the Gaza population.

“While Greta and others attempted to stage a media provocation whose sole purpose was to gain publicity—and which included less than a single truckload of aid—more than 1,200 aid trucks have entered Gaza from Israel within the past two weeks. In addition, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has distributed close to 11 million meals directly to civilians in Gaza,” said the Foreign Ministry.

“There are ways to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip—they do not involve Instagram selfies. The tiny amount of aid that was on the yacht and not consumed by the ‘celebrities’ will be transferred to Gaza through real humanitarian channels,” the ministry added.

In an earlier post, the ministry emphasized that Israel’s blockade of Gaza is legal under international law, and that the Gaza maritime zone is an active conflict area, which Hamas terrorists have previously exploited for attacks, including the Oct. 7 massacre.

“Unauthorized attempts to breach the blockade are dangerous, unlawful, and undermine ongoing humanitarian efforts. We call on all actors to act responsibly and to channel humanitarian aid through legitimate, coordinated mechanisms, not through provocation,” the ministry stated.