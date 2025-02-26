Israeli FM dismisses hope for real change in ‘jihadist’ Syria

“The Islamists speak softly. Just check how Iran spoke in 1979,” said Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar in Brussels.

By Canaan Lidor, JNS, and EJP

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar has called for more “realistic expectations” in Europe regarding the new Syrian government, which he described as “a terrorist group from Idlib.”

Speaking on Monday at a meeting with E.U. officials in Brussels in the framework of the Association Council, responsible for the European bloc’s relationship with Israel, Sa’ar said, “I hear talks of regime transition in Syria. This is ridiculous.”

The government of Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former Al Qaeda terrorist known also as Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, “is a jihadist Islamist terror group from Idlib, that took Damascus by force,” he said.

After the fall of Assad in December, Israel seized the U.N.-patrolled buffer zone in the Syrian Golan Heights set up under a 1974 ceasefire agreement. Syria’s new authorities and U.N. officials have called for Israel to withdraw.

“We are all happy that Assad is out. But we must have realistic expectations,” said Sa’ar. “The Islamists speak softly. Just check how Iran spoke in 1979,” he added. “But everyone knows who al-Sharaa is. Not only are they [Syria’s new government] not inclusive, they are exacting vengeance on Alawites. They are harming the Kurds. We will not compromise the security on our border. Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad are acting in Syria to create another front against Israel there.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said that Israel would not allow al-Sharaa’s army or other insurgent groups to “enter the area south of Damascus.”

“Take note: We will not allow HTS forces or the new Syrian army to enter the area south of Damascus,” said Netanyahu, referring to Syria’s new authorities as well as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the group headed by Al-Sharaa.

Earlier this week, the EU decided to suspend restrictive measures it imposed against the Assad regime on key economic sectors in view of the situation in the country. .

The Foreign Affairs Council’s decision is part of the EU’s efforts to support an inclusive political transition in Syria, and its swift economic recovery, reconstruction, and stabilisation.

The EU aims to facilitate engagement with Syria, its people, and businesses, in key areas of energy and transport, as well as to facilitate financial and banking transactions associated with such sectors and those needed for humanitarian and reconstruction purposes.

The Council decided to suspend sectoral measures in the energy (including oil, gas and electricity) and transport sectors

It also introduced exemptions to the prohibition of establishing banking relations between Syrian banks and financial institutions within the territories of the member states, to allow transactions associated to the energy and transport sectors as well as transactions needed for humanitarian and reconstruction purposes.

EU’s foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas stressed Monday that the lifting of the restrictive measures ‘’can be reversed if Syria’s new rulers backtrack their commitments.’’ ‘’It is a step for step approach,’’ she added.

Next month, the EU will hold a 9th Brussels Syria support conference.