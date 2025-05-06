Israel warns Syria with strikes, extends aid to threatened Druze

“New Syrian regime is religious, jihadist, intolerant of minorities,” former intelligence officer tells JNS.

By Yaakov Lappin, JNS

Israel undertook significant military action across Syria in the first days of May to protect southern Syrian Druze communities, while providing humanitarian assistance to them, as the Druze face attacks from jihadist militias, some reportedly affiliated with the new Syrian regime of President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Lt. Col. (res.) Marco Moreno, a former senior officer in the IDF’s Human Intelligence Unit 504 who was responsible for the Lebanon and Syria arenas, and the founder and commander of Operation Good Neighbor from 2012 to 2016, which provided humanitarian aid to Syrians during the civil war, characterized the new Syrian regime as fundamentally untrustworthy.

“We learned nothing new. We knew it was a religious regime. Jihadist. It has no tolerance for other religious minorities,” Moren told JNS. “It behaves like every jihadist religious regime.”

Although al-Shara “broadcasts moderation, he should be judged by deeds,” Moren argued, adding that the recent actions were conducted by personnel not under his control.

“He doesn’t control them. Because they are a mixture of groups that don’t really show allegiance. They came together since they had a goal to topple the Assad regime, but it’s not like these groups are subordinate to al-Shara,” the former intelligence officer assessed.

Israel’s obligation

Israel’s obligation to act to protect the Druze of southern Syria is clear, Moren argued.

“We have a long covenant of values with our Druze brothers here in Israel and we respect this matter. These are their family members, we need to provide them with help,” he said. “Israel is taking all the actions it thinks should be taken in order to help them.”

However, Moreno was skeptical of the idea of creating Syrian Druze militias. “I don’t think Israel should operate like that…. It would complicate things for them [the Syrian Druze, it’s not right for them,” Moreno argued.

Instead, he advocated for deterrence and self-defense. “The right balance is this: to convey clear messages to the Sharaa regime that they [the Druze]are out of bounds. You are forbidden to harm them. We will intervene militarily if you try. I would indeed equip and arm the Druze so that they could defend themselves, give them weapons and the means to defend themselves.”

The recent Israeli actions followed attacks on Druze towns near Damascus and rising tensions in the Druze heartland of As-Suwayda province in southern Syria. On May 2, the Israel Defense Forces conducted extensive airstrikes on targets in Syria. Initial strikes occurred overnight near the presidential palace in Damascus, described by the Syrian Presidential Office as a “dangerous escalation.”

The IDF subsequently announced further strikes by fighter jets targeting military sites, anti-aircraft systems, and surface-to-air missile infrastructure.

Syrian media reported more than 20 strikes across Damascus, Hama, Daraa, and Latakia provinces, hitting targets including a former regime air defense base in Hama, military headquarters in Daraa and sites north of Damascus, as well as tanks and positions near Mount Qasioun overlooking Damascus. There were also reports of strikes in rural Latakia, on the Syrian coastline, where two injuries were reported. Syrian air defenses were activated.

Humanitarian relief

Concurrently, Israel facilitated humanitarian relief for the Druze and evacuated some 16 wounded Druze to Israel. Reports also surfaced, though unconfirmed by the IDF, of an IAF transport helicopter delivering humanitarian aid to the As-Suwayda area, roughly 70 kilometers from the Israeli border.

The IDF confirmed that forces were deployed in southern Syria to monitor developments and prevent hostile elements from entering Druze villages. The U.S. State Department condemned the violence against the Druze on May 2, calling on the Syrian regime to halt the aggression.

The escalating situation prompted strong reactions from Druze leaders. Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri, a prominent Druze spiritual leader, expressed deep distrust of the new Syrian regime and called for international protection. This stance was endorsed by the Military Council of Druze in As-Suwayda, which rejected regime agreements allowing forces into Druze areas, threatened resistance, and demanded international forces and a buffer zone. Tensions increased, including violence such as the assassination of Druze mayor of the town of Sahnya near Damascus and his son.

Images surfaced showing jihadist gunmen forcibly shaving off the moustaches of Druze men, together with reports of executions of Druze.

Druze disarmament

Dr. Col. (res.) Anan Wahabi, a researcher at the Institute for Counter-Terrorism at Reichman University in Herzliya, speaking during a Jerusalem Press Club webinar held on May 4, said the new Sunni-majority regime, backed by Turkey, demanded Druze disarmament.

“The new regime wanted to disarm the Druze community. They refused. They [the Druze]said, ‘Okay, we will disarm our people later on. But first of all, we have to see the signs that the new Syria is good for everybody,’” he said.

Wahabi described violent actions against Druze towns as “really savage, and noted attacks by regime forces and militias, including former ISIS elements. Druze appeals for protection intensified as the main Druze area, Jabal al-Druze (As-Suwayda), also faced threats.

Rivalry with Turkey

Wahabi placed Israel’s response in a regional context, emphasizing its rivalry with Turkey. “Here, actually, the competition is between the regional states—and this time between Israel and Turkey. Who’s going to dominate Syria?” he asked.

Israel’s strikes signaled clear red lines: preventing hostile deployment of fundamentalist pro-regime forces south of Damascus and protecting the Druze.

On Israeli assistance, Wahabi stated that Israel is not going to send ground forces to fight on behalf of the Druze. However, Israel is supporting the Druze community by giving it humanitarian aid, including medical aid at a field hospital, and “by declaring, politically speaking, the need of those sub-state communities, that the rest of the free world has to understand the situation.”

Addressing Druze internal politics, Wahabi described divisions but noted a growing alignment toward Israel. “This is the higher voice now in the Jabal Druze (Mount Druze)—that they want to be a good friend of Israel, a good friend of the (moderate) Arab states, and together part of this new coalition.”

Wahabi viewed Syria’s fragmentation as likely, stating, “Partition is the only horizon that I’m watching.” He added that there was a “very high risk” of military clashes between Israel and Turkey, stressing the importance of attempting a diplomatic de-escalation.