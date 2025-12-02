Israel prepares for scenario of huge immigration wave

The exercise comes on the backdrop of growing concerns about the global rise of antisemitism or situations where large Diaspora populations would not receive the protection of local authorities if their countries were to collapse.

The simulation was held at the National College for Israeli Resilience in Ramla in central Israel, and included representatives from government ministries, NGOs and essential organizations that work with the Aliyah and Integration Ministry in routine and emergency situations, the ministry said in a statement.

The exercise practiced the absorption process for tens of thousands of immigrants arriving in Israel at a rate of some 800 people per day.

The ministry’s director general, Avichai Kahana, told Walla News that “The scenario we are practicing today is not apocalyptic or extreme. It’s a scenario that could happen in two months’ time.

“When the war between Russia and Ukraine broke out, the State of Israel was not prepared to absorb those who arrived—we saw this in every aspect. Therefore, we want to be ready,” he was cited as saying.

He added that Israel is monitoring Jewish communities in the Diaspora, as it was taking this scenario very seriously, which “could happen sooner than we think.”

Kahana laid out two possible scenarios that could lead to massive waves of immigration. The first, he said, would involve a terrorist attack against the Jewish community in a Western country. He noted that in some countries, Israel already has “possible warnings” that in one night, riots will break and Jews will want to pack up and leave immediately, according to Walla News.

The second scenario, Kahana continued, “involves a coup in a certain country, where the authorities can no longer protect the community. We are drilling something in the middle,” he added.

Regarding the evacuation from the country of origin, the ministry stated that the exercise addressed readiness in terms of food, medical care and evacuation routes. One proposed solution involved assistance from Jewish businesspeople, doctors, food companies and pharmaceutical companies.

The simulation presented immediate options for housing: 300 available apartments in absorption centers and 500 more in dedicated housing complexes. These require furnishing and equipment, which the Jewish Agency can supply at a basic level, the ministry said.

Beyond this limited housing stock, the exercise concluded that preparations must be made for hotel accommodations through immediate tenders at special rates set by the Ministry of Tourism. Additionally, fully equipped residential units in kibbutzim and moshavim could be prepared, the ministry added in the statement.

Minister of Aliyah and Integration Ofir Sofer was quoted as saying: “This is a scenario that could certainly materialize, in light of the sharp rise in antisemitism in many countries, and we must be prepared. Blessed immigration to Israel has continued in significant numbers since Oct. 7, [2023], and we cannot ignore the possibility that extreme future events may lead to sudden and massive immigration. In such a case, Israel must be ready to provide optimal absorption in all areas: housing, employment, education and more.”