IDF probing if Hamas terror chief Sinwar killed in Gaza

By JNS

The Israel Defense Forces was investigating on Thursday if Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, mastermind of the October 7 attacks, was one of three terrorists killed in a battle in the Gaza Strip.

“At this stage, the identity of the terrorists cannot be confirmed,” the IDF said in a statement.

A senior Israeli official subsequently told Hebrew media that there is a high probability Sinwar was killed.

The body of the terrorist was transferred to Israel for DNA testing and confirmation was expected in the coming hours, according to local media.

The military said that while no hostages were found in the area, “forces continue to operate under the necessary caution.”

U.S. officials told The New York Times that Jerusalem informed Washington of the possibility that Sinwar was eliminated.