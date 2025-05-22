Huckabee slams France, UK over their demands to end Gaza war

The U.S. ambassador said he was outraged at the Western European powers, given that they didn’t play for a tie in World War II.

By JNS

The United Kingdom and France should review their history after they demanded that Israel cease military actions in the Gaza Strip, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee told Israel Army Radio on Thursday.

On Monday, Canada, the United Kingdom and France issued a joint communiqué expressing opposition to expanded Israel Defense Forces operations in Gaza and calling for the establishment of a Palestinian state.

“We call on the Israeli government to stop its military operations in Gaza and immediately allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza,” the May 19 statement said.

Huckabee said he was “outraged” by the remarks in particular of France and the U.K., which were attacked by the Nazis during the Second World War. They didn’t settle for a tie, he said. They “bombed the heck out of Germany and that’s what ended the war. It was a decisive victory.”

Huckabee later tweeted, “Hamas could have stopped this on October 8, [2023], and they didn’t. The prolonged suffering for everybody is on Hamas. And I’m outraged that the U.K., Canada, France, they’re blaming the wrong perpetrator. They need to start putting the pressure on Hamas.”

Israel has faced growing international pressure in recent days. On Tuesday, the European Union decided to review its agreement with Israel governing political and economic ties, due to the situation in Gaza.

Also on Tuesday, the U.K. suspended free trade talks with Israel and sanctioned Jews living in Judea and Samaria.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized the leaders of the three countries on Monday.

“By asking Israel to end a defensive war for our survival before Hamas terrorists on our border are destroyed, and by demanding a Palestinian state, the leaders in London, Ottawa and Paris are offering a huge prize for the genocidal attack on Israel on Oct. 7, while inviting more such atrocities,” he said, referring to the Hamas-led invasion of southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.