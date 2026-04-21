Israel marks Memorial Day and 78th Independence Day with Times Square campaign

Israel’s Consulate General in New York, in coordination with the Foreign Ministry, launched digital billboard campaigns in Times Square on Monday, marking Israel’s Memorial Day and 78th Independence Day.

One display honors fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism, while the other celebrates Israel’s statehood.

“We are in an ongoing war for our existence that claims the lives of young and brave individuals almost every day,” Akunis said. “Our nation salutes and bows its head. We can celebrate Independence Day each year because of them.”

Israel’s Memorial Day, Yom HaZikaron, began at sundown on Monday, followed by Independence Day, Yom HaAtzmaut, at sundown on Tuesday.