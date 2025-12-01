Historic 180-year-old Sadigura Synagogue set on fire in Ukraine

The historic Sadigura synagogue in the town of Chernivtsi, Ukraine, suffered extensive damage after a mentally disturbed individual set it ablaze. Jewish books and religious objects were burned.

No one was hurt.

The synagogue is known as the “Holy Kloyz” and regarded as one of the most magnificent and significant structures in the Chasidic world-suffered extensive damage after a mentally disturbed individual set it ablaze.

Originally constructed 180 years ago by Rabbi Yisrael of Ruzhin, the ancient synagogue underwent full restoration nearly a decade ago after being abandoned during World War I.

The suspect reportedly entered the synagogue in the Sadigura neighbourhood when the guard briefly stepped away from the gate. Inside the building, he then pulled religious books off the shelves, piled them onto the bimah and started a fire inside the building before police, who were called to the scene, arrived and arrested him.

A preliminary investigation has indicated that about a month ago, the same man allegedly attempted to set fire to a local church, community leaders said, suggesting a broader pattern of disturbed behaviour rather than a targeted attack on Jews.