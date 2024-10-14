Hezbollah drone killed four Israeli soldiers on Sunday, IDF says

“We ask to refrain from spreading rumors and the names of injured individuals, and to respect the families,” the Israeli military said.

By JNS

The Hezbollah terror organization killed four Israeli soldiers in a drone attack on an army base near Binyamina on Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces said early on Monday morning.

“The IDF shares in the grief of the bereaved families and will continue to accompany them,” the Israeli military said. “We ask to refrain from spreading rumors and the names of injured individuals and to respect the families.”

The IDF added in Hebrew that seven soldiers were seriously injured in the attack.