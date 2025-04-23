Head of Eurovision Song Contest categorically rejects calls for boycott of Israel

This year, the choice of the Israeli representative is strongly symbolic. Yuval Raphael, survivor of the Nova Festival massacres on October 7, 2023, will be defending Israel’s colors with an evocative song: “A New Day Will Rise”.

The new director of the Eurovision Song Contest, Martin Green, has categorically rejected the calls for a boycott of Israel that have been multiplying in recent weeks.

The 69th edition is to be held in Basel, Switzerland, from May 13 to 17, 2025.

Among those suggesting a boycott is the Spain’s public broadcaster RTVE which had called for a “debate” over Israel’s participation in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest due to “concerns” over the situation in war-torn Gaza.

The Spanish broadcaster has sent a letter to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which manages the event, “requesting a debate on the participation of Israeli public television (KAN)” in the contest.

But in an interview, Martin Green reiterated the contest’s fundamental philosophy : ‘’Events like Eurovision are about reminding the world of the best it can be. What matters is what unites us, not what divides us.”

A clear stance in keeping with the tradition of neutrality upheld by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), organizer of the event.

Green also clarified the very nature of the competition: “Eurovision is a competition between public broadcasters, not between nations, and it must not be used as a springboard for political sanctions.

”This fundamental distinction makes it easy to understand the guideline adopted by the EBU in the face of various political pressures,’’ he added.

In the face of frequent comparisons with Russia’s exclusion from the Eurovision Song Contest, Green made an important clarification: if Russia was banned from taking part following the invasion of Ukraine, it was because “the Russian TV channel broadcasting this competition was linked to the Russian government and did not respect the rules.” A nuance that rules out any equivalence with the Israeli situation, he noted.

This year, the choice of the Israeli representative has a strong symbolic dimension. Yuval Raphael, survivor of the Nova Festival massacres on October 7, 2023, will be defending Israel’s colors with an evocative song: “A New Day Will Rise”.