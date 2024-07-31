Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Tehran

The Hamas political bureau chief was one of the terrorist group’s most senior leaders alongside Yahya Sinwar, the architect of the Oct. 7 massacre.

By Andrew Bernard, JNS

The chairman of Hamas’s overseas political bureau was killed in Iran on Wednesday morning local time, according to Iranian government sources and Hamas social media accounts.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were killed at his Tehran guest house. The Hamas leader was in Iran for the inauguration of Iran’s new president Masoud Pezeshkian.

He was killed in a “treacherous Zionist raid,” according to a Hamas social media channel. The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also confirmed Haniyeh’s death in a statement published by the Islamic Republic’s state-run media.

The Israeli government has not commented on Haniyeh’s death.

Based in the Qatari capital of Doha, Haniyeh was one of the most senior members of Hamas, along with the terror group’s leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar.

“The leader of Hamas has been brought to justice. Permanently,” Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) wrote. “A special place in hell is reserved for him.”

“Hamas and Hezbollah, their leadership dead, are having a bad day,” the congressman added.

Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Fla.) wrote that “Haniyeh was the terrorist face of Hamas. The guy hobnobbing with the Ayatollahs and holding court in luxury hotels in Qatar and Turkey.”

“He skimmed billions of dollars off smuggling goods into Gaza while the people suffered in poverty,” Waltz added. “Even the IRGC couldn’t protect him.”

This is a developing story.