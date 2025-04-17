Lebanon bans ‘Snow White’ due to Israeli star Gal Gadot

No film in which the Israeli star has appeared has ever been screened in the country.

By JNS staff

The new Disney film “Snow White” has been banned from theaters in Lebanon due to the starring role played by Israeli actress Gal Gadot.

A representative for Beirut-based Middle East distributor Italia Films, which is in charge of Disney films in the region, told Variety that Gadot has long been on Lebanon’s Israel boycott list and that no movie in which she has starred in has ever been released in the country.

The 39-year-old actress, who served in the Israel Defense Forces before her Hollywood career, has been one of the strongest supporters of Israel in Hollywood in the wake of the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas-led massacre, which triggered the wars in Gaza and in Lebanon.

“Never did I imagine that we would witness such a day of such death and destruction of Jews in our lifetime,” she said in an address at the Anti Defamation League’s annual summit in New York last month. “And never did I imagine that on the streets of the United States, and different cities around the world, we would see people not condemning Hamas, but celebrating, justifying and cheering on a massacre of Jews.”

Last month, she was given heightened security after her “Snow White” co-star Rachel Zegler, 23, shared a pro-Palestinian message on social media, spurring a rash of death threats.