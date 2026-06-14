Trump: US-Iran deal scheduled for signing Sunday

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that a memorandum of understanding with Iran is “scheduled to get signed tomorrow,” followed by an immediate opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Writing on Truth Social, the president continued, “We look forward to working with Iran, and the entire Middle East, long into the future. Hopefully, this process will all work out quickly, easily, and smoothly. If it doesn’t, we have the ultimate alternative, hopefully never to be used again!”

Trump contrasted the agreement with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action forged by President Barack Obama in 2015.

“The JCPOA, was an easy, beautiful, smooth road to a Nuclear Weapon… My Agreement with Iran is the exact opposite, A WALL TO NO NUCLEAR WEAPON!” the incumbent president wrote.

Trump pledged that the Iranians will “no longer want a Nuclear Weapon, nor will they have one, either through purchase, development, or any other form of procurement.”

He added that Tehran will not receive any funds upfront—“Unlike Obama’s Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in payments to them, including 1.7 Billion Dollars in green, cold cash.”

As for the enriched uranium, the president said that the U.S. will “downblend and destroy it,” either in Iran or in the United States, “at the appropriate time.”

Shehbaz added that Islamabad is “preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately thereafter, followed by technical level talks next week.”

An agreement between Washington and Tehran has been in the works for several weeks, despite the resumption of skirmishes earlier in the week.

However, previous statements by officials that an agreement to end the conflict was imminent turned out to be premature.

In a statement apparently responding to Shehbaz’s comments, Iran’s Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that the signing of the memorandum will not take place on Sunday, according to Reuters.

Although the sealing of the agreement in the coming days could not ⁠be ruled out, caution was needed regarding any ⁠comment on the signing date due to the ⁠hesitation of the other side, the report cited Baghaei as adding.

Details of the memorandum have not been made public, although reports say that it lays down the framework for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, with discussions on Tehran’s nuclear project to take place at a later stage of negotiations.

Vice President JD Vance denied Iranian media reports that the United States had agreed to immediately unlock billions of dollars for Iran if it signed an agreement.

“First, the Iranians are not receiving any cash, and no funds are being released for simply signing a deal or attending a meeting,” he wrote . “The deal is structured to ensure that the U.S. and its allies’ concerns are prioritized, and that if the Islamic Republic of Iran meets its obligations, then economic benefits will flow to them and to the entire region.”

Shehbaz likewise said there was an “incessant misinformation campaign being waged by those who want to sabotage the peace deal.”

Pakistan has served as a mediator between Iran and the United States, hosting talks in April.

Earlier on Saturday, Iran fired multiple one-way attack drones in an attempt to strike commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. Central Command said on X.

All drones were intercepted, leaving the traffic flow through the waterway unaffected, CENTCOM added.

Netanyahu: Iran will not have nuclear weapons

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday again vowed that Iran will not be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons on his watch, as Iranian media reported that Tehran will insist on its right to enrich uranium in emerging talks with the United States.

“As long as I am the prime minister of Israel, Iran will not have nuclear weapons,” Netanyahu said in a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, adding that he and U.S. President Donald Trump “are in full agreement on this issue.”