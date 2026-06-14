Herzog hosts Somaliland president on first visit to Israel

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday hosted Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi, in what marked not only the first state visit of a Somaliland president to Israel, but to any country.

“We are deeply appreciative that the State of Israel has chosen to receive us with such an honor on this historic occasion. By doing so, Israel has taken part in a moment that will be remembered in the diplomatic history of our nation, and we do not take that gesture lightly,” Abdirahman said to media following a private meeting between the two leaders.

(Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi’s name includes a patronymic. On second reference, he is referred to by his given name, Abdirahman.)

“Somaliland has been talking, has been reaching out to world leaders for the last 35 years. They were asking only one question: to see us. Only one country desired to see us and recognize Somaliland, and that’s the government of Israel and its people,” Abdirahman said.

The meeting took place at 11:30 a.m. at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, where Herzog and first lady Michal Herzog welcomed Abdirahman and first lady Fardowsa Mohamed Roble in an official ceremony, according to the President’s Office.

Herzog thanked Abdirahman for showing the “courage and realism” to open his country’s embassy in Jerusalem. Somaliland Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Hagi announced last month that the Horn of Africa country would soon establish an embassy in Jerusalem.

“The beautiful images of the people of Somaliland waving Israeli flags in celebration of this new relationship warmed all of our hearts,” Herzog said, referring to celebrations that followed Israel’s recent recognition of Somaliland, noting that Somaliland’s independence has been “a reality on the ground for several decades.”

“Today, we are equally delighted to have the flags of Somaliland flying here in the President’s Residence and all throughout Jerusalem,” Herzog said.

Herzog urged moving from declarations to people-to-people cooperation. He said that the two nations faced common threats, such as radical extremism. “We both seek security and stability in the region and in the Horn of Africa. We both see the importance of protecting maritime freedom.”

The relationship comes in a “broader context” of growing ties between Israel and African nations, said Herzog, who has made three official visits to Africa during his presidency. Those burgeoning relationships hold much promise. “Whilst there are those who seek to keep Israel and African nations apart, I’m certain these ties will grow and grow,” he said.

On April 15, Israel appointed Michael Lotem, a senior diplomat, as its first-ever ambassador to the Republic of Somaliland, which has an estimated population of 6.2 million.

The diplomatic moves come after Israel became the first country to recognize the self-declared nation of Somaliland on Dec. 26, 2025. The same day, Abdirahman said that Somaliland would join the Abraham Accords.