US, Iran make headway in Rome nuclear negotiations

Framework for future deal in the works as expert-level talks set to resume in Oman.

By JNS staff

The United States and Iran reported progress during a second round of nuclear negotiations held on Saturday in Rome, as both sides agreed to begin drafting a framework for a potential agreement, according to officials involved in the talks.

The discussions, which were conducted indirectly and mediated by Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, took place over more than four hours at the Omani Embassy. U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi led their respective delegations. Negotiators reportedly remained in separate rooms throughout the session, a continuation of the format used in earlier rounds.

“We were able to make some progress on a number of principles and goals, and ultimately reached a better understanding,” Araghchi told Iranian state television. He confirmed that technical-level negotiations are expected to resume Wednesday in Oman, where experts will work on drafting the parameters of a future deal.

A senior U.S. official confirmed the development, describing the outcome of the discussions as “very good progress in our direct and indirect discussions,” according to The Washington Post.

Despite the positive signals, Iranian officials maintained a cautious tone. “We cannot say for certain that we are optimistic,” said Araghchi. “We are acting very cautiously. There is no reason either to be overly pessimistic,” he added.

According to Reuters, Iran reiterated its long-standing position that its nuclear program is intended solely for peaceful purposes. Iranian officials have said they are open to limited restrictions in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions. However, Tehran has also made clear that the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is no longer sufficient and that any future deal must reflect the current geopolitical environment.

Oman’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement indicating that the ultimate objective remains to reach an agreement that ensures Iran does not develop nuclear weapons while preserving its right to peaceful nuclear energy—a formulation that has sparked concern in Jerusalem over potential concessions related to uranium enrichment.

Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Mossad Director David Barnea reportedly met with Witkoff in Paris ahead of the Rome talks and were present in the Italian capital during the weekend negotiations. Israeli officials continue to warn against any agreement that would allow Tehran to retain significant nuclear infrastructure, citing the regime’s track record of regional aggression and nuclear brinkmanship.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who unilaterally withdrew Washington from the JCPOA in 2018, weighed in on Friday. “I’m for stopping Iran, very simply, from having a nuclear weapon,” he said.

The next round of negotiations is scheduled to take place on April 26, following the conclusion of the expert-level meetings in Oman.