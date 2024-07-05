Grandmother of a Member of the Knesset attacked and beaten in France ‘by Arab thugs’

MK Sharren Haskel criticized the French government for not doing enough to combat anti-Semitism, claiming that it “ignores and allows the dissemination of slander against Israel”, particularly in the wake of the October 7 Hamas pogrom in southern Israel, which triggered the ongoing war against Hamas terrorist group in the Gaza Strip.

The grandmother of Sharren Haskel, a member of the Knesset, was attacked and beaten by ‘’Arab thugs’’in an attack in France, she said on social media X.

‘’My 88-year-old grandmother was attacked by Arab thugs, and I have no hope that the French authorities will be able to deal with this,’’ Haskel, who is a MK for the New Hope party, wrote, calling and on Jews in the diaspora to emigrate to Israel, their “national, cultural and historical homeland”.

French media reported that the elderly woman had lodged a complaint with the police about the attack, which occurred on June 24.

In her complaint, the victim, who was not named either in the media or by Haskel, recounted that she was leaving her home in the Val-d’Oise, north of Paris, to attend a medical appointment when two men assaulted her. One of them punched her in the face, breaking a tooth and knocking her to the ground. She was kicked in the back, while one of the men shouted “dirty Jew” and called her a “dirty old woman”.

Haskel criticized the French government for not doing enough to combat anti-Semitism, claiming that it “ignores and allows the dissemination of slander against Israel”, particularly in the wake of the October 7 Hamas pogrom in southern Israel, which triggered the ongoing war against Hamas terrorist group in the Gaza Strip.

The victim said that she was wearing a Star of David around her neck and that the two men may have noticed, “otherwise they wouldn’t have known” that she was Jewish.

Haskel noted that anti-Semitism in France has continued to grow, and since the October 7 massacre has reached unbearable levels. Haskel accused the French government of allowing “accusations of murder against Israel to be aired in the media, leading to violence, rape and murder of the Jewish community”.

‘’The Israeli government must contribute to the fight against anti-Semitism,’’ said Haskel, suggesting the creation of more databases on anti-Semitism, like those that exist in the United States.

She noted that she too was confronted with anti-Semitism during her childhood spent in France,

“These heinous acts are part of a broader agenda of radical Islamism led by Iran, which aims to dominate the world,” said Haskel.

“Jews are often the first targets, but they are never the last. If France cannot protect its Jewish population, the entire French community is now at risk. Let this serve as a warning: when the Jews are gone, the native French will be the next to have to leave or submit,” Haskel said.

Last month, the gang rape of a 12-year-old Jewish girl in Paris by three teenagers sparked outrage and protests. The girl had told police that the three suspects had attacked her in a public park, beaten her and forced her to have sex while uttering death threats and anti-Semitic insults.