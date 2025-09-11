Graffiti tag reading ‘Death to Jews’ discovered on the road in a Brussel neighborhood  

“It’s a shame what we’re seeing right now in terms of anti-Semitism. There is an unabashed anti-Semitism taking hold,” Uccle mayor said.

An anti-Semitic graffiti was discovered on Monday evening in the commune of Uccle, in the south of Brussels, Belgian daily La Dernière Heure reported.

A local resident walking in the neighborhood came across the words “Death to Jews” painted on the ground.

The mayor of Uccle, Boris Dilliès, immediately condemned the act. “It is unacceptable to see this on our streets,” he said, confirming that an investigation had been launched.

“It’s a shame what we’re seeing right now in terms of anti-Semitism. There is an unabashed anti-Semitism taking hold,” he said.

The mayor explained that he has received numerous messages of concern from the Jewish community in Uccle.

The local police have been put in charge of the case. Footage from surveillance cameras in the area will be analyzed in an attempt to identify the perpetrator.

The mayor also confirmed that the graffiti had been removed.