French court confirms that Israeli companies are banned from defense and security show

The ban is extended to “all those who could serve as intermediaries for them.”

A French court near Paris has ruled Friday that the organizers of the Eurosatory 2024 defense and security show must ban Israeli companies from the show, a ban extended to anyone who might act as an intermediary, French media reported.

Last month, the French Ministry of Defense ordered the show organizers to prohibit the Israeli defense industry from setting up a stand at the event, which starts on Monday in Villepinte near Paris, stating that “conditions are no longer right to welcome Israeli companies to the Paris show, given that the French president is calling for an end to the IDF operation in Rafah.’’

According to French media, several pro-Palestinian associations and groups against the proliferation of armaments seized the court and filed an application for interim measures, on the grounds that the absence of a stand “did not guarantee the absence of an Israeli presence.’’

They won the case. 74 Israeli companies were to be represented at the June 17-21 show. However, the organizers said that Israeli citizens would still be allowed to visit the show.

The show’s organizing company, Cogez event, expressed dissatisfaction with thye court decision and announced on Saturday evening that it would appeal this decision.

“Coges Events considers that this order goes beyond the decision taken two weeks ago by the French government authorities. The Eurosatory trade show, to be held from Monday to Friday in Villepinte (Seine-Saint-Denis), was initially scheduled to welcome 74 Israeli companies among the 2,000 registered exhibitors (…).’’

Furthermore, all exhibiting companies are prohibited from hosting, selling or promoting Israeli weapons, or in any way facilitating the intermediation of Israeli companies with delegations attending the show”, stated Coges Events.

Crif, the umbrella representative group of French Jwish organizations, reacted on on X (ex-Twitter) by stating that “this is a double fault, political and diplomatic. Firstly, it’s an admission of political weakness, as it sends out the signal that the Republic is caving in to the intimidation of the several thousand anti-Israel demonstrators who have been pounding the pavements in recent days.’’

‘’How can we justify not welcoming companies from a democratic ally when exhibitors from countries far removed from the defense of human rights, such as China and Turkey, will be present,’’? added Crif.’’Our country must not contribute to Israel’s banishment from the Nations!’’.