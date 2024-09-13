Former NATO officers: Israel nearing war objectives

After Rafah and Philadelphi Corridor tour, experts say that for Israel to relinquish the corridor is “not an option.”

By Ariel Kahana, JNS

Former NATO officers who toured Israel last week commended the Israel Defense Forces’ operations, and said they believe Jerusalem is nearing achievement of its war objectives. After visiting the Rafah area and the Philadelphi Corridor along the Gaza-Egypt border, the trio also emphatically recommended that Israel maintain its presence in the area.

The officers’ visit was organized by the ELNET organization, whose goal is to strengthen Israel-Europe relations, as part of a larger delegation comprising about 15 former NATO commanders and officers. The group engaged with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, received detailed briefings from top IDF and defense officials, met with families of hostages and surveyed affected communities.

A scheduled visit to the northern city of Kiryat Shmona was called off due to Hezbollah rocket fire.

Brig. Gen. (ret.) Marius Dumitru Crăciun, former head of Romanian special forces, noted that in Romania and across Europe there’s a lack of understanding about the war’s realities. Addressing criticism, also voiced within Israel, that the war’s goals remain unmet, Crăciun argued, “Critics fail to grasp the nature of this combat environment. This isn’t 20th-century warfare—it’s 21st century, fundamentally different,” he said. “The IDF is employing unprecedented tactics. Previously, it was about boots on the ground—now it’s also about boots underground. You can’t conclude this until you’ve cleared everything above and below ground. Hamas had a decade to prepare for this,” he added.

With regard to the controversy over the Philadelphi Corridor, Crăciun was unequivocal: “It must remain under military control. Relinquishing it is not an option.”

He also commended the IDF’s leadership, saying, “The generals I’ve encountered are exemplary commanders, arguably the IDF’s greatest asset.”

While he acknowledged that Israel hasn’t yet achieved all its war aims, he said, “You’re on the right trajectory and heading in the correct direction. You need to get the job done.”

Meeting with hostages’ parents, he said, was “heartbreaking,” calling Hamas’s practice of taking captives “a brutal tactic.”

“As a parent and grandparent, I empathize deeply with their anguish,” he said. “However, at the political level, the broader national interest must be considered,” he added. “Such blackmail cannot be yielded to. Using innocent kidnapped children as leverage against Israel is utterly reprehensible.”

Unfortunately, he continued, “this isn’t unprecedented in history, nor likely the last instance. The only viable approach, in my view, is resilience—as a society, as parents, even as hostages. It’s crucial to address this and implement measures to prevent a recurrence of the events from 11 months ago.”

Combating terrorism

Col. (ret.) Richard Kemp, who commanded British forces in Afghanistan and advised the British Prime Minister on counter-terrorism, stands as one of Israel’s staunchest advocates in Europe. Kemp has been a frequent presence in Israel since the war’s outbreak. While acknowledging the complexities surrounding the Philadelphi Corridor, he has maintained a consistent stance.

“From a professional perspective, the Philadlphi Corridor should not be relinquished,” he said. “The IDF must maintain control over this border, which essentially serves as Hamas’s lifeline,” he continued. “I wouldn’t surrender the strategic advantage, particularly in an area where soldiers have already made the ultimate sacrifice. Withdrawing and potentially needing to reclaim the area would incur further loss of life. It’s about striking a delicate balance,” he added.

“Despite the hostage crisis’s gravity, their lives cannot be valued above those of IDF soldiers. It’s an intricate equation,” he said.

He was firmly against even a temporary removal of IDF forces from the corridor, saying, “Six weeks provide ample time for significant developments—an influx of equipment, weapons and fighters. There’s also the risk of hostages being smuggled out, potentially to Iran.”

To get the hostages home, Kemp said that the strategy “involves continuing to dismantle Hamas, clearing tunnels and persisting in efforts to recover the hostages.”

The international community, and particularly the United States, “should redirect their pressure from Israel making security-compromising concessions to exerting influence on Hamas and Qatari leadership,” he said, adding, “They possess leverage over Hamas that remains unutilized.”

With regard to the overall progress of the IDF since the ground operation in Gaza began on Oct. 27, Kemp said the military’s performance has been “exceptional.”

“They’ve neutralized numerous terrorists and dismantled extensive infrastructure at a remarkably low cost. Hamas’s defeat appears imminent,” he said.

On the brink of Hamas’s defeat

Lt. Col. (ret.) Jeff Tiegs, a former Delta Force commander, also highly commended the IDF’s performance.

“The IDF’s achievements are remarkable. They’ve implemented a highly sophisticated combined arms approach, integrating heavy armor with infantry, special operations and engineering units. This level of complexity reflects decades of development in the U.S. military, insights we’ve endeavored to share with Israel over the years. The IDF’s learning curve has been impressively steep,” he said.

With regard to the Philadelphi Corridor, Tiegs said that “ceding control of the border zone would be tactically and strategically unsound. In the immediate term, Israel must maintain control. It will be years before alternative arrangements can be seriously contemplated.”