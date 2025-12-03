Fernando Pessoa University in Porto becomes first University in Portugal to adopt IHRA’s definition of Antisemitism

The European Jewish Association (EJA) said Wednesday that is proud to announce that Fernando Pessoa University in Porto has formally adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) rking Definition of Antisemitism.

This makes UFP the first university in Portugal to officially adopt the IHRA definition. The decision comes at a time when antisemitism is rising sharply across Europe and universities in particular face hostility that often hides behind political slogans. UFP has chosen clarity and responsibility.

The declaration signed with EJA commits the university to use the IHRA definition as a tool to prevent and combat antisemitism in all its forms. UFP pledges to monitor signs of hatred on campus and to promote initiatives that defend human rights. It also commits to integrating awareness of the IHRA definition into its code of conduct. These commitments are outlined in points 1 to 4 of the signed document.

The decision carries both symbolic and practical weight. UFP is known as one of the European universities with the highest proportion of Jewish students. The campus community includes an estimated 500 Jewish students, and around 75 percent of the students in the Dentistry program are Jewish. This makes the adoption of the definition a clear statement that Jewish students deserve a safe and respectful academic environment.

Rabbi Menachem Margolin, Chairman of the European Jewish Association, said: ”Fernando Pessoa University has shown leadership at a moment when it is needed the most. Many institutions hesitate, yet UFP chose action. Antisemitism cannot be ignored or excused. By adopting the IHRA definition, the university sends a clear message that Jewish students will be protected and respected. We welcome this partnership and hope it inspires others.”

Gabriel Senderowicz, President of the Jewish Community of Porto, said: “This is a historic moment. It makes perfect sense that the first university in Portugal to adopt the IHRA definition of antisemitism is Fernando Pessoa University. UFP likely has the highest proportion of Jewish students of any university in Europe, with approximately 500 Jewish students. Over the past twelve years, the university has played an important role in the revival of the Jewish Community of Oporto – a result of the welcoming relationship it has maintained with its Jewish students throughout the years.”

Juan Caldés, EJA European Advocacy Coordinator, said: “We are very happy that Fernando Pessoa University took this step. They see antisemitism for what it is and they refuse to be intimidated by those who spread hate. This creates a stronger and safer environment for Jewish students and for the entire academic community.”

The EJA said it will continue to work with universities across Europe to encourage the adoption of the IHRA definition and to support students who face antisemitism.