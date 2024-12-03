Facing terrorism, Chabad emissaries end conference with renewed resolve

This year’s gathering in New York City took on new meaning, taking place just a week after the murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan. It inspired them to do more to reach Jewish communities, near and far.

By JNS

The annual International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries (Kinus Hashluchim) concluded with a closing ceremony celebrating the tapestry of Jewish life worldwide and reaffirming Chabad’s unwavering dedication to reaching every Jew, everywhere, no matter the obstacles. The gala banquet, held on Sunday afternoon in Edison, N.J., united thousands of emissaries and their guests from countries near and far.

This year’s gathering in New York City took on new meaning, taking place just a week after the murder of Zvi Kogan, 28, a Chabad rabbi working in the United Arab Emirates. The ceremony commenced with a heartfelt tribute to him. Rabbi Levi Duchman, chief rabbi of the UAE and director of Chabad-Lubavitch of the United Arab Emirates, addressed the assembly with deep emotion.

Nevertheless, he and his colleagues expressed a commitment to continue their vital work. “That is what Zvi would have wanted,” affirmed Rabbi Yehuda Marasow, a Chabad emissary in Abu Dhabi. “We are all now tasked with carrying forward his mission.”

In a touching display of solidarity, the conference connected live with Kogan’s family in Jerusalem, who were in mourning. Thousands stood together, sharing traditional words of comfort, demonstrating unity and support for the grieving family.

The conference also honored the life of Rabbi Moshe Kotlarsky, who spearheaded the Kinus for the last four decades and dedicated his life to actualizing the Rebbe’s vision. His son, Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky, who recently undertook his father’s role as director of the conference, took the stage in his father’s place.

“My father always reiterated the Rebbe’s call to reach out to those who might seem beyond our reach,” he said. “Take a moment to think of one more person in your life—a neighbor, a colleague—someone others might deem impossible to connect with—and take action.”

He highlighted one of his father’s final initiatives: a campaign to inspire 120 million mitzvot, or “good deeds.” To achieve this ambitious goal, they launched OneMitzvah.org, a platform designed to encourage everyone to involve friends and family in acts of kindness. “Engage your network because that’s how we’ll make a real impact and usher in an era of peace and redemption,” he emphasized.

One of the most moving moments of the evening came when Rabbi Yehoshua Soudakoff, Chabad emissary to the Jewish Deaf Community, took the stage. Addressing the assembly in American Sign Language (ASL), his speech was simultaneously translated for all to understand.

“For a deaf person, finding a place within the community can be challenging,” he expressed through his interpreter. “But we are here to change that narrative.”

He shared personal anecdotes about the isolation many deaf individuals feel within the broader Jewish community, emphasizing the importance of accessibility and inclusion.

“Our mission is to ensure that every Jew, regardless of ability, feels a sense of belonging,” he declared. “Let’s continue our sacred work to reach every single one of them and inspire them, just as I was once inspired.” As he concluded, the entire assembly rose in a standing ovation, the applause resonating throughout the hall. The emotion was palpable, with many attendees visibly moved by his message.

Another video shown at the gala highlighted Chabad’s work on Israel’s frontlines after 14 months of war. Rabbi Gershon Shnur of Chabad of Ganei Tikvah spoke about serving as an emissary while fulfilling his duties as an army reservist. Rabbi Shalom Ber Hertzel, serving in Israel’s far north since recent conflicts began, discussed the nation’s challenges and his role in providing spiritual support.

After the presentation, they led the assembly in a heartfelt recitation of Tehillim, praying for peace and protection for the people of Israel.

A universal language

The annual ceremony highlighting Chabad’s international reach took on a new multilingual twist as shluchim representing different regions were welcomed in their native languages: Rabbi Leibel Fajnland of Chabad of Reston and Herndon, Va., welcomed the audience in English. Rabbi Shmuel Bistritzky of Chabad of Savyon, Israel, addressed the crowd in Hebrew. Rabbi Yoel Migdal of Chabad on Campus in Buenos Aires spoke in Spanish. Rabbi Mendy Mottal of Beit Lubavitch Sèvres Centre in Paris delivered his greeting in French. Rabbi Zalman Lent of Chabad of Ireland greeted the audience in Gaelic, announcing new initiatives in Dublin aimed at young professionals and college students.

Each shared updates on their outreach efforts, emphasizing the collective impact of Chabad’s global network. The iconic roll call served as a testament to the movement’s expansive reach, touching lives in communities large and small across the globe.

Attendees also heard from Rabbi Osher Deren of Chabad of the West Coast in Cape Town, South Africa, who delivered Torah insights.

Rabbi Yehuda Krinsky, chairman of Merkos L’Inyonei Chinuch—the educational arm of the movement—addressed the gathering via video message. He expressed deep sorrow over Kogan’s passing and offered heartfelt condolences to his family and the entire emissary community.

Kalman Ber, chief rabbi of Israel, addressed the crowd, reiterating support for the shluchim’s mission and emphasizing the collective responsibility to fill the void left by Kogan’s passing. “We are now all shluchim,” he declared.

A special video presentation featured Dr. Brian Levin, a urologist from Maryland, who shared his journey of reconnecting with Judaism through Chabad. Inspired by his local emissary—Rabbi Nochum Katsenelenbogen of Chabad of Owings Mills, Md.—Levin began incorporating mitzvot into his daily routine and even encouraged his patients to do the same.

“Each of us has the potential to impact our surroundings,” he reflected. “By wearing my kippah at work, I realized I could inspire others and bring more kindness into the world.”