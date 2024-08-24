Explosion outside synagogue in France, French president speaks of terrorist act

According to initial reports, two vehicles were found engulfed in flames when police arrived.

Fortunately, most of the worshippers had not yet arrived at the synagogue for the Shabbat service when the explosion occurred.

The anti-terrorist prosecutor has been seized.

French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X: ”Our thoughts are with the congregation at the Grande-Motte synagogue and all the Jews in the country. Everything is being done to find the perpetrator of this terrorist act and to protect places of worship.”

According to a report, a suspect was filmed on CCTV waving a Palestinian flag.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin asked all prefects in France to “immediately reinforce the static presence of law enforcement officers in front of Jewish places of worship”.

An act described as an “obvious criminal” by outgoing French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin targeted the Beth Yaacov synagogue in the city of La Grande-Motte, near Montpellier, in southern France, Saturday morning.

At around 8:30 a.m., an explosion sounded in front of the synagogue, prompting alarm and immediate mobilization of the authorities. The explision injured a municipal policeman who came to the scene of the fire, according to the city’s mayor.

The doors of the synagogue caught fire, testifying to the violence of the attack.

According to initial reports, at least two cars, one containing a gas bottle, were set on fire.

In response to this attack, outgoing Minister of Interior Gérald Darmanin assured that “all means are being mobilized to find the perpetrator.” He announced that he would be visiting the scene. The prefect of the department of Hérault, François-Xavier Lauch, has ordered increased security around Jewish sites in the region.

The mayor of La Grande-Motte, Stéphane Rossignol, visited the site to assess the situation and offer his support to the local Jewish community.

This new attack raises serious concerns about the security of places of worship in France, and serves as a reminder of the need for heightened vigilance in the face of rising anti-Semitic acts.

Antisemitic acts have tripled in France during the last soix months.

My comment:

These terrorist attacks are the result of repeated antisemitic and anti-Zionist statements and positions of extreme-leftist politicians since the massacres committed by Hamas in southern Israel on October 7.

This is the result of an antisemitic climate linked to a climate of hatred against Israel that leads to acts against Jews.

How is it possible that the nex government in France would include members of the ‘La France insoumise’ (France Unbowed) party which has refuse to characterize the October 7 massacre as terrorism and is clearly antisemirtic. Is it still possible for Jews to live in France ?