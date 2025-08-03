EU’s Kallas: ‘The images of Israeli hostages expose the barbarity of Hamas’

‘’All hostages must be released immediately and unconditionally. Hamas must disarm and end its rule in Gaza,” the EU’s foreign affairs chief says.

‘’The images of Israeli hostages are appalling and expose the barbarity of Hamas,’’ wrote EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on her X account after Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad released vieos showing the dire condition of Israeli hostages Evyatar David and Rom Braslavski.

‘’All hostages must be released immediately and unconditionally. Hamas must disarm and end its rule in Gaza. At the same time, large-scale humanitarian aid must be allowed to reach those in need,’’ Kallas added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday responded with deep shock to the propaganda videos of the terrorist groups.

After seaking at length with the families of the hostages, Netanyahu pledged ongoing and relentless efforts to secure their release. He denounced Hamas for its “boundless cruelty,” stating:

“While the State of Israel allows the entry of humanitarian aid to the residents of Gaza, Hamas terrorists deliberately starve our hostages and document them in a cynical and malicious manner. Hamas terrorists also deliberately starve the residents of the Strip and prevent them from receiving aid, while echoing a false propaganda campaign against Israel. The countries of the world must stand up and clearly call out the criminal, Nazi-like abuse by the Hamas terrorist organization.”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog condemned the terrorist group, saying, “The faces of hostages, Evyatar David and Rom Braslavski, say it all. Forced to dig their own graves. Tormented with execution. Starved, tortured, wasting away in Hamas’ terror tunnels. But Hamas doesn’t just starve the hostages. It starves the people of Gaza, by looting aid and blocking humanitarian deliveries which Israel has worked with its international partners to increase.”

Herzog urged world leaders to demand the immediate release of the hostages and to ensure aid reaches civilians in Gaza, not the terrorists, stressing: “This is a test of humanity. Silence is not an option.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar issued an urgent international appeal, calling on foreign counterparts to publicly demand the release of Israeli hostages in light of “the difficult images of the hostages, Evyatar David and Rom Breslavski.” Sa’ar emphasized the moral obligation of the international community:

“The world cannot remain silent in the face of the difficult images that are the result of deliberate sadistic abuse of the hostages, which also includes starvation by Hamas and Islamic Jihad.”

Sa’ar is also moving to convene a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council regarding the hostages’ plight and is urging world leaders to take immediate and effective action.

Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad each released propaganda videos last week showing David and Braslavski in extremely emaciated states, held in Gaza tunnels.

The videos show David, 24, digging what he says will be his own grave and detailing severe starvation, while Braslavski also appears on the verge of death.

Their families accused the terror groups of starving the hostages purely for propaganda purposes, and called on Israel and the international community to act urgently to save them. The footage has provoked widespread shock in Israel, protests in Tel Aviv, and calls from Israeli leaders for immediate action to free the hostages and address abuse in captivity

The latest Israeli estimates indicate that 50 hostages remain in Gaza, with approximately 20 believed to be alive and the rest presumed dead.

JNS contributed to this report.