‘EU’s €1.8b investment in Palestinian gender equality ineffective’

Jerusalem think tank recommends the European Union enforce stricter funding conditions to promote real change.

By JNS staff

Despite more than €1.8 billion (around $1.9 billion) in E.U. funding, progress on gender equality in the Palestinian Authority remains stagnant due to deeply rooted cultural barriers and a lack of political will, a study released on Thursday found.

The P.A. has largely failed to implement essential legislative reforms, especially in areas such as personal status and criminal law, while societal and cultural norms within Palestinian society significantly hinder progress, the study carried out by the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs states.

“The E.U. should impose stricter conditions on future funding to ensure accountability and tangible results,” said Maurice Hirsch, director of the Initiative for Palestinian Authority Accountability and Reform at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs.

Official data from the E.U. shows that women’s participation in the Palestinian workforce remains low, with women experiencing substantial wage disparities and limited employment opportunities. Moreover, discriminatory laws regarding inheritance and property rights continue to place Palestinian women at a disadvantage.

The study also reports that more than half of Palestinian women have faced domestic violence, while only 20% of those affected seek help from the authorities.

“The E.U. should require the P.A. to enact comprehensive laws that adhere to international standards on gender equality, especially in personal status and criminal law,” Hirsch said. “By enforcing these measures, the E.U. can maximize the effectiveness of its funding, driving meaningful change for Palestinian women and girls.”