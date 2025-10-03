European Jewish leader on Manchester attack: ‘One year ago we called for a state of emergency regarding antisemitism…’

”Security is vital, but without responsibility in politics and media, we will only prepare for the next funeral,” warned Rabbi Menachem Margolin, Chairman of the European Jewish Association.

European Jewish Association (EJA) Chairman, Rabbi Menachem Margolin, said the tragedy in Manchester, where a man killed two worshippers at a Synagogue on Yom Kippur, ”proves what we warned of a year ago: Jews in Europe live under constant threat. We called for a state of emergency then, and if leaders had acted, lives might have been spared.”

He added, “This is not random violence, it is the result of a climate where demonising Israel has become acceptable, and Jews everywhere pay the price.”

”We are witnessing the rise of ‘Israelised antisemitism’, and it is deadly,” he said.

Rabbi Margolin, whose organisation represents hundreds of Jewish communities across Europe, urged Europe ”to act immediately.” µ

”Protect our synagogues and schools today, and change the rhetoric tomorrow. Security is vital, but without responsibility in politics and media, we will only prepare for the next funeral,” he warned.

Envoyé à partir de Outlook pour Android