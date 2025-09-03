European Jewish group demands action after calls on TikTok by Belgian national for extermination of Jews

Under Belgian 1981 Anti-Racism Act and European human rights standards, hate speech that incites violence or racism is a criminal offense. The European Jewish Association therefore calls on the Belgian Federal Police and Justice Department to take urgent legal action and ensure prosecution.

The European Jewish Association (EJA) has expressed outrage after a shocking video posted on TikTok by Belgian national Lorenzo Zecca, alias “Réveillons Nous,” called for the mass extermination of Jews. The video, viewed thousands of times, openly glorifies Nazi death camps and incites violence against Jews.

In the video, Zecca declares: “We will reopen the camps… and we will put you back inside… to exterminate you to the last one. This time I hope to be part of it. You are a people of sh*t, born of the devil.” “You are a people to vomit. You should not even exist.” “You are satanic.” “The mustached one [Hitler] saw clearly — we were the idiots for liberating you.” “We should have let you be exterminated, because you are nothing but a bunch of sh*t.”“I put this in black and white, so you remember a little of Auschwitz.”

In a statement on Wednesday, Michael Freilich, Special Envoy of the European Jewish Association to Combat Antisemitism and Member of the Belgian Federal Parliament, said: “This is not just antisemitism. This is not just hate speech. This is a direct call for genocide — broadcast on TikTok for thousands to see.”

He said that Belgian and European law are crystal clear that incitement to hatred, violence, and extermination ”is a crime.” ”Yet too often, cases like this are quietly dropped. Too often, antisemitism is dismissed. Too often, justice is shelved,” he added.

”This case cannot be dismissed. This case cannot be dropped. This case cannot be shelved. If the justice system fails to act decisively here, it will send a devastating message to the Jewish community and to all minorities that their safety is negotiable. And safety in a democracy is never negotiable,” Freilich continued.

The European Jewish Association, which is one of Europe’s leading organizations representing Jewish communities, working with governments and institutions to promote Jewish life and safeguard against antisemitism, extremism, and intolerance, stressed that ”words have consequences” and that ”history has taught us where unchecked antisemitism leads. The Jewish community expects and deserves protection under the rule of law.”

