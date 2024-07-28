EU foreign policy chief refuses to name Hezbollah as the perpetrator of the killing of 12 children in Majdal Shams

Instead Josep Borrell called for ‘an independent international investigation’ while it was clear that despite Hezbollah’s denial, the Iranian-made missile Falaq 1 that killed the children was launched by the Lebanese terrorist group.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has called for an ‘’independent international investigation’’ following the Hezbollah rocket attack on Saturday that hit a soccer field in the Druze town of Majdall Shams in the Golan, killing 12 children and teens and wounding over 40 others.

‘’Shocking images from the soccer field in the Druze town of Majdal Shams. I strongly condemn this bloodbath. We need an independent international investigation into this unacceptable incident. We urge all parties to exercise utmost restraint and avoid further escalation,’’ Borrell wrote on X.

With this message, Borrell, who has adopted a growing anti-Israel stance since October 7 and Israel’s military offensive in Gaza that followed Hamas attack on Israel, refused to name Hezbollah as the perpetrator of this horrible crime against members of the Druze community.

Hezbollah has denied it’s involvment in the attack, a claim that Israel has forcefully denied.

IDF spokesman Rear; Adm. Daniel Hagari said:”In the past hour, Hezbollah has been lying and denying its responsibility for the incident. Our intelligence is clear – Hezbollah is responsible for killing innocent children. Ten-year-old children. And once again, the brutality of Hezbollah as a terrorist organization was exposed. This is a very serious incident and we will act accordingly. The IDF will do everything to protect the citizens of the State of Israel,”

U.S. intelligence confiermed on Sunday that Hezbollah fired the missile and Hagari said that forensic evidence showed the rocket was an Iranian-made Falaq-1, with a 100-pound warhead, which in Lebanon is used exclusively by Hezbollah.

Reacting to Borell’s shocking post, Israeli political correspondent Tal Schneider wrote on X: “What investigation do you need???”