EU condemns killing of journalists from Al Jazeera, IDF accuses one of them of leading a Hamas ‘terrorist cell’

The IDF accused journalist Anas al-Sharif of leading a Hamas “terrorist cell” and of being “responsible for continuing rocket attacks” against Israelis.

The European Union has condemned the killing of five journalists from the Qatar-based news channel Al Jazeera in an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip.

Kaja Kallas, the EU’s foreign policy chief, wrote on X on Monday following a meeting of EU Foreign Ministers by video conference : “The EU condemns the killing of five Al Jazeera journalists in an airstrike outside Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, including Al Jazeera correspondent Anas al-Sharif,.’’

She said the EU took note of the explanation provided by the IDF but said that ‘’such action requires justification.’’

Kallas also stressed that the war in Gaza ”grows more dangerous by the hour.” ”EU priorities remain humanitarian support, including access for NGOs, with an immediate ceasefire and release of remaining hostages,” she added. ”If a military solution was possible, the war would already be over,” the EU’s top diplomat said.

In a post on her social media, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said that ”the killing of journalists in Gaza under Israeli bombardment must end.” ”The internatiobnal community needs to redouble efforts to ensure a ceasefire and the release of the hostages as a step towards lasting peace and stability; Escalation is not the answer.”

‘’Anas Al-Sharif served as the head of a terrorist cell in the Hamas terrorist organization and was responsible for advancing rocket attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops,’’ the Israeli army said.

‘’ The IDF had previously disclosed intelligence information and many documents found in the Gaza Strip, confirming his military affiliation to Hamas. The documents once again confirm his involvement in terrorist activities, from which the Al Jazeera network has attempted to disassociate itself,’’ it said.

‘’The documents include personnel rosters, lists of terrorist training courses, phone directories and salary documents for the terrorist, and provide unequivocal proof that he serves as a military terrorist in Hamas in the Gaza Strip,’’ the IDF said, adding that the documents ‘’also provide proof of the integration of the Hamas terrorist within the Qatari Al Jazeera network.’’

A separate document showed that Sharif’s name was on the internal phone registry of the elite Nukhba Force company in Hamas’s East Jabalia Battalion. A codename for Sharif is also listed in the directory.

Col. Avichay Adraee, head of the Arab Media Branch in the IDF, posted pictures on X on Sunday showing al-Sharif taking a selfie with Hamas terror leaders, including Yahya Sinwar and Khalil al-Hayya. “Only a terrorist sits in the gatherings of terrorists,” Adraee wrote.