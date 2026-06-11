24 lawmakers from 14 Latin American countries condemn Colombian President’s use of Nazi slogan ‘Heil Hitler’

24 lawmakers from 14 Latin American countries signed a statement promoted by the Coalition of Latin American Legislators Against Antisemitism, led by the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM), expressing their rejection of a public post by Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who responded with the phrase “Heil Hitler” to an opinion column by Felipe Zuleta Lleras titled “Colombia no necesita más retórica; necesita orden, autoridad y libertad económica” (“Colombia Does Not Need More Rhetoric; It Needs Order, Authority, and Economic Freedom”).

The signatories — from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the Dominican Republic, and Uruguay — stated that the use of expressions associated with Nazism is improper in democratic debate and must be condemned, especially when it comes from a head of state.

In the statement, the lawmakers recalled that “Heil Hitler” was the official salute of the Nazi regime and remains one of the most recognizable symbols of an ideology responsible for the murder of millions of people, including six million Jews during the Holocaust.

They further warned that this episode cannot be viewed in isolation, given that President Petro has repeatedly used references or allusions to Nazism when referring to opponents, critics, and media outlets. According to the lawmakers, the repetition of such comparisons contributes to trivializing the crimes of the Nazi regime and distorting Holocaust memory.

“The use of references to Nazism must not become a rhetorical tool to discredit political or ideological positions. Democratic leaders have a responsibility to promote a respectful public debate that is conscious of the weight of words,” the statement said.

CAM Executive Director of Latin American Affairs Shay Salamon said, “Heads of state bear a special responsibility. Their words do not merely express political positions — they also shape social climates and can legitimize hatred. In the case of President Gustavo Petro, as I have repeatedly warned, this is not an isolated rhetorical excess, but a sustained pattern that reflects a troubling record of antisemitic expressions and conduct. When a leader uses the authority of his office to stigmatize the Jewish people or trivialize their historic suffering, silence is no longer an option.”

The statement was backed by 24 lawmakers from 14 countries across the region, reflecting shared concern in Latin America over the normalization of Nazi references in public discourse and reaffirming the region’s commitment to fighting antisemitism, preserving Holocaust memory, and defending democratic values.

Lawmakers who supported the statement included:

Argentina — Damián Arabia, Sabrina Ajmechet, and Patricia Holzman

Brazil — Eduardo Pazuello

Colombia — Sara Castellanos and Lorena Ríos

Costa Rica — Wilson Jiménez

Chile — Miguel Calisto

Ecuador — Andrés Castillo

Guatemala — Lucrecia Samayoa and Fidel Reyes Lee

Honduras — Adrián Martínez, Kathia Calvo, and Lissi Cano

Mexico — Raúl Torres

Panama — Manuel Cohen and Joan Guevara

Paraguay — Noelia Cabrera

Peru — Javier Padilla

Dominican Republic — Elías Wessin and Jorge Zorrilla

Uruguay — Maximiliano Campo, Conrado Rodríguez, and Javier García