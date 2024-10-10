Dutch lawmakers call on gov’t to ban terror-linked Samidoun NGO

“Organizations like Samidoun, which spread antisemitism and glorify terror, do not belong in the Netherlands,” sponsors of the resolution said.

By Akiva Van Koningsveld, JNS

The Dutch House of Representatives approved a resolution on Tuesday calling on their government to designate the Samidoun: Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network as a terrorist organization and ban its activities in the country.

The measure, submitted by opposition lawmakers from the Reformed Political Party—a Christian Zionist movement—and the conservative JA21 party, passed by a 100-50 margin due to support from members of the Netherlands’ governing coalition.

All left-wing members of parliament, as well as the Islamist Denk and far-right Forum for Democracy parties, opposed the measure.

The resolution urges The Hague to “promote the inclusion of organizations such as Samidoun on the national terrorism sanctions list and in the CTER [Counter-terrorism, Extremism and Radicalization] register.”

🚨Important:

Dutch parliament yesterday decided by an impressive majority to call the government to declare #Samidoun a terror organisation

The Dutch have had enough pic.twitter.com/RkVK4Q8ivf

— Ambassador Idit Rosenzweig-Abu (@IditAbu) October 9, 2024

“Organizations like Samidoun, which spread antisemitism and glorify terror, do not belong in the Netherlands, a nation founded on the rule of law,” the Reformed Political Party said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ronnie Eisemann, the chairman of The Hague-based Center for Information and Documentation on Israel antisemitism watchdog, hailed the measure’s adoption as a “great step in the right direction.

“Samidoun does not belong in our open, free and vulnerable society,” Eisenmann said in a post on X, adding, “If we are serious about combating antisemitism, the government must take swift action.”

JNS sought comment from the Dutch Ministry of Justice regarding the implementation of the motion but did not hear back by press time.

Then-Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz designated Samidoun a terrorist organization in February 2021 due to its links to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, which is also recognized as a terrorist group by the United States, Canada, Israel and the European Union.

According to Jerusalem’s National Bureau for Counter-Terror Financing, the Palestinian lobby group plays a leading role in the PFLP’s anti-Israel propaganda efforts, fundraising and activist recruitment.

Samidoun has advocated for the release of terrorists, including PFLP Secretary-General Ahmad Sa’adat, who is serving a 30-year term in Israel for his involvement in planning the 2001 murder of Tourism Minister Rehavam Ze’evi in Jerusalem.

Several prominent members of Samidoun are also members of the PFLP. The chief coordinator of Samidoun, Khaled Barakat, is a senior member of the PFLP and the head of the PFLP abroad. Samidoun’s international coordinator, Charlotte Kates, is also a PFLP member.

Germany banned Samidoun in 2023 as part of a crackdown on Hamas terrorist activities in the country, saying it works under the guise of a solidarity group to spread antisemitic hate and anti-Israel propaganda.