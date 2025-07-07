Iran’s threat against Israel demands more honest reporting

By David Lega

Imagine a countdown clock in Moscow’s Red Square ticking down the days until Sweden is erased from the map. Imagine being Swedish in a world where certain regimes openly celebrate such a message. Imagine travelling to countries aligned with Moscow’s ideology, constantly fearing assault, persecution—or even death.

This isn’t dystopian fiction. It’s the daily reality for Israel.

In Tehran, such a countdown clock truly exists. It marks the days until Israel is, according to the Iranian regime, to cease existing. This is not mere symbolism—it is a state-sanctioned declaration of an intended annihilation. Israeli citizens have lived with this reality since the country’s founding.

For decades, Iran has expressed its hatred not just through words, but through action. The regime targets Israel through proxies: Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthi rebels in Yemen, and previously the Assad regime in Syria. Iran also seeks nuclear capabilities with an explicit aim: the destruction of Israel.

Imagine for a moment that Iran already possessed nuclear weapons. One of the missiles currently raining down on Israel could then carry a nuclear warhead. In such a scenario, Israel might no longer exist. This is not hypothetical—it is a real, tangible risk.

The loss of innocent lives in any conflict is tragic, regardless of the side. But we must also acknowledge the ongoing suffering of civilians under the Iranian regime. We must not forget Mahsa Amini and the Woman, Life, Freedom movement. Notably, Israel has repeatedly expressed its support for the Iranian people—a fact rarely highlighted in Swedish media.

This is precisely why it is so serious when Swedish reporting repeatedly fails to provide this context. Media often portrays Israel as “escalating the conflict,” omitting the persistent threats and hatred Israel faces. In contrast with international reporting, the lack of background and context in Swedish media is striking.

A report by the Segerstedt Institute clearly shows that Swedish public discourse and news coverage have been skewed. After Hamas’ terrorist attack on 7 October, attention quickly shifted from the massacre to a predominantly critical focus on Israel.

This is a regrettable failure of Swedish journalism. One need not agree with every decision made by Israel—there is room for both criticism and nuance. But we must demand honest, contextualised reporting. And we must not conflate this issue with the situation in Gaza.

These are two entirely different matters. The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is devastating, and we can hold differing views on the distribution of responsibility. But when it comes to Iran, there should be no room for ambiguity. Iran is not just a threat to Israel—it is a threat to world peace.

Its cooperation with Russia is well-documented. Iranian drones are being used today in the war against Ukraine to kill Europeans. Tehran’s aggression affects not only the Middle East—it affects us all.

Ignoring Iran’s role and Israel’s vulnerability is not neutrality—it is misleading. Swedish media consumers deserve more than fragments and simplifications. Honest, contextual journalism is not just desirable—it is essential.

Israel has previously acted to prevent nuclear ambitions, such as the attack on Osirak in Iraq in 1981. At the time, it faced international criticism. But with hindsight, one must ask: what if Saddam Hussein had possessed nuclear weapons during the Iran–Iraq war?

Sweden has not hesitated to condemn dictatorships like Syria and Iraq. It is high time we are just as clear regarding Tehran. Peace in the Middle East is impossible without confronting the Iranian threat. Should Iran ever obtain nuclear weapons, it will not just be Israel’s problem—it will be a global security threat.

Swedish journalism must take responsibility. Swedish readers can handle complexity—and they deserve reporting that not only tells them what is happening, but why. Journalism must deepen our understanding, not oversimplify it. Anything else is a betrayal of truth, democracy—and the very idea of a world order where international law and freedom still matter.

For those who doubt Iran’s intentions: visit the square in Tehran and look at the countdown clock. The mullahs’ goal is clear—and the world would do well to take them seriously.

David Lega is a former Member of the European Parliament from Sweden and currently Senior Adviser at the European Jewish Association.

This opinion was originally published in Uppsala Nya Tidning.

https://www.unt.se/debatt/artikel/medias-rapportering-om-israel-och-iran-ar-missvisande/r39g092r