Dutch government presents its plan of action to combat anti-Semitism, Jewish umbrella group says it’s ‘positive’

The Dutch cabinet also plans to discuss revoking Dutch citizenship for dual citizenship holders who have committed anti-Semitic crimes. The Dutch Prime Minister said this proposal has to be further investigated before moving forward. .

The new national strategy is based on three pillars.

The first is “protect, monitor and follow-up,” which involves protecting Jewish institutions, punishing perpetrators and supporting victims.

The second is “education and prevention,” which involves eliminating the breeding ground for antisemitism and fighting antisemitism in sports.

The third is “commemoration and celebration” which involves keeping Jewish memory alive, and celebrating and educating on Jewish life in the Netherlands.

Around 50,000 Jews live in the Netherlands. ‘’They live in great insecurity and without freedom,’’ says the Dutch government.

The Dutch government on Friday presented its plan of action to combat anti-Semitism.

The plan encompasses all facets of society, including sports, education, immigration and security.

The new strategy is to take a multi-year approac. The government will review its efficacy and take extra measures on a yearly basis. It is to be coordinated by the Ministry of Justice and Security and by the national coordinator for combating antisemitism unit which will play a central role in advising the government, as well as ensuring the implementation of policy.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof stated in his weekly press conference that the strategy consists of three pillars: “Protect and Address,” “Prevent and Create Awareness,” and “Remember and Celebrate.’’

He added that ‘’it is an illusion to think that politics alone can solve it.’’ “There is a task for all of us here. In the conversation about integration and our values,every Dutchman has a responsibility.’’

“With the current strategy, the government makes it clear that the fight against antisemitism concerns all Dutch people,” the government said. “We all have a responsibility, as a society, to combat antisemitism and the insecurity of Jews. The Netherlands stands for an open, reasonable, and tolerant society. Jewish life is a very explicit part of that.”

The ‘’Centraal Joods Overleg’’ (Central Jewish Consultation, CJO), the representative umbrella group of the Jewish community, said it is ‘’positive’’ about the government’s strategy to combat antisemitism.

CJO believes that the package of measures presented Friday can serve as a framework with which hatred of Jews can really be tackled. The CJO is also pleased that work will finally be done on funding security measures.

For years, the Jewish community has been burdened by the sky-high costs of security. Now there will be light at the end of the tunnel. “This is obviously an important step, especially when you consider that the Jewish community has had to bear the skyrocketing costs of its security itself for decades,” said CJO President, Chanan Hertzberger.

The CJO is also pleased that Justice and Security Minister David van Weel will release 4.5 million euros annually to combat anti-Semitism. ‘’Rightly, the cabinet notes that anti-Semitism occurs in different groups in society, for example in extreme-left groups, extreme-right groups and in parts of the Muslim community. The approach is therefore aimed at the full spectrum including anti-Semitism in soccer stadiums,’’ it said.

“A lot of attention is being paid to awareness and education. That is obviously important, but the pogrom that took place in Amsterdam last November 7 and 8 shows that concrete measures must now be taken to stop the rampant anti-Semitism,’’ said Hertzberger.

“Our universities are hotbeds of anti-Semitism. In streets and squares there are calls to murder Jews. Travelers are intimidated at train stations. Organizations that glorify violence and terrorism are given no quarter,” Hertzberger said. “Cultural institutions bar Jewish artists and anything related to Judaism. Often under the guise that it is ‘not wise in these times’ or because employees of institutions ‘feel unsafe.’ This is nonsense, of course, because mayors have made it clear that they will always provide adequate security.”

The strategy notes that relatively few reports of antisemitism are made to the police, and therefore many incidents are unreported. It references a 2018 EU report that found that 74% of Dutch Jews who experience antisemitism do not report it to anyone. Even in cases of violent antisemitism, the percentage reported is only 52%.Therefore, the strategy hopes to put measures in place that increase the willingness to report incidents, and that make victims feel confident that their reports will be followed up.

“By reporting incidents as standard, more incidents can be followed up, but there is also better insight into where antisemitism occurs and where it comes from.”

This will be achieved by setting up a “safety fund” to financially support Jewish institutions with their security systems, so they do not have to bear the financial burden disproportionately.

The key to combating this is in education, the government stated in its strategy presentation.

Part of this will come as part of citizenship education about the Dutch state, which the government says “plays an important role in combating antisemitism and other forms of discrimination.”

There will also be a focus on improving Holocaust education, which “among the Dutch has fallen to a worryingly low level.”

A four-year scheme for Holocaust education and forgotten stories of WWII will therefore come into effect in 2025.The Learn about the Holocaust campaign will start in January 2025. In the fall of 2025, the House of Representatives will be informed about the progress of the implementation of the National Plan for Strengthening Holocaust Education.

In order for new immigrants to pass the integration exam, they will now also have to show knowledge of the Holocaust. New immigrants will also face questions about antisemitism.

As part of the national strategy, January will be made into Holocaust Education Month.

“This campaign is intended to draw more attention to the importance of Holocaust education and the available material and activities, especially in education.”

The House of Representatives has also declared the date April 25 the National Day Against Antisemitism.