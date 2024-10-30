Crushing victory for Israeli industry and a blow for the Elysée: Israeli companies will be allowed to participate in the Euronaval show

“This is a huge victory for the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary”, declared the lawyers who brought the case before the court. ”This decision sets a precedent in terms of commercial discrimination, and reaffirms the principle of equal treatment at international trade events in France.”

In June, a Paris court also overturned a French government’s decision to ban Israeli companies from Eurosatory, one of the world’s biggest arms shows in Paris.

Israeli companies will be able to participate in the Euronaval show near Paris next week following Wednesday’s ruling of the Paris Commercial Court which put an end to discrimination based on nationality.

The judge overturned a decision of the French government and the show’s organizers to ban Israeli companies from participating in the event, a decision which, according to the court, does not comply with the rules of the free market in the European Union and is contrary to the principles of equality and non-discrimination.

The government had stated that Israeli companies could have a stand at the exhibition, “provided that their products have not been used in the military operation in Gaza and Lebanon.’’

Ron Tomer, President of the Israeli Manufacturers’ Association, welcomed the court decision: “The court made it clear today that politically motivated commercial discrimination cannot be accepted on the international market. Israeli industry will continue to remain open for business and will continue to be at the forefront of innovation and development of advanced technologies. No government or organizing body will stop us, and even if such attempts occur in the future, we will make it clear to everyone that MADE IN ISRAEL will continue to be proudly displayed at international exhibitions and conferences,’’ he said.

‘’This is a victory for the State of Israel and Israeli businesses, and a clear demonstration that everyone is subject to the principles of equality and fair trade to which we are committed.”

The president of the Paris Commercial Court then ruled that the measure to exclude Israeli companies from Eurosatory was ‘’discriminatory.’’

The French government’s decision was made in reaction to Israel’s war in Gaza, creating a diplomatic spat with the Israeli government. The France-Israel Chamber of Commerce had filed a complaint with the Paris Commercial Court.