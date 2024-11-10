Call to boycott Uber following reported involvement of drivers in Amsterdam pogrom against Israeli fans

The Dutch press reported that over the past year, some taxi drivers in Amsterdam have refused to pick up passengers with Jewish or Israeli names.

During the violent attack on Israeli football fans in Amsterdazm on Thursday night after a Europa League game between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ajax Amsterdam, Muslim Uber drivers were reportedly involved, with some even leading Israeli passengers into pre-planned ambushes.

Uber denounced the “abhorrent” anti-Semitic attacks in the Dutch city and said it is working with law enforcement to identify whether any of its rideshare drivers were involved in the violence.

Uber’s statement came after Jewish activists called to boycott the company’s services until it addresses the actions of its Amsterdam drivers.

According to Israel Hayom, it is known that Israelis traveling abroad often change their names on ride-hailing apps to more international names, especially when they notice that the driver assigned to them has a Muslim name.

From New York to Berlin, many drivers on these apps are Muslim immigrants, and as a result, many Israelis are now reluctant to ride with drivers who appear to be of Muslim background.

Also Jews around the world share similar concerns.

Yeshiva World News, a news website covering Jewish issues, has issued calls to Jewish passengerst to boycott Uber and switch to other companies, such as Lyft, until Uber responds to whazt happened in Amsterdam.

