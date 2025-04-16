Bread scattered outside Jewish homes in London on Passover

The motivation for the incidents is unclear; locals suspect the culprit may be Jewish.

By JNS

Unidentified individuals scattered bread near the entrances of several Jewish Haredi homes in London this week, during the Passover holiday. Observant Jews do not consume leavened bread, or chametz, during Passover, and many painstakingly remove any traces of it from their homes ahead of the holiday.

Elad Simchayoff, the London correspondent for Israel’s Channel 12 News, called it “anti-Jewish hatred and harassment.” However, two locals told the Behadrei Haredim news site that they suspected that the culprit was Jewish. The bread was left outside dozens of Jewish-owned homes on Saturday and then again on Monday, the website reported.

Shomrim, a Jewish neighborhood watch, is reviewing security camera footage in an attempt to determine the identity of the culprits, the news site reported.

On Saturday and then again on Monday, dozens of pita breads were left outside the home of Israeli Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman.

Those who placed them there spelled out the words “one pita a day” with the bread, an apparent reference to the rations former Hamas hostages have reported receiving in captivity.

Silman condemned the protesters as “vile people devoid of basic human values, zero care for others, zero respect for Judaism and zero decency.”