Belgium remains cautious on Macron’s announcement: ‘Symbolic recognition of a Palestinian state makes little sense’

Before we can recognize a Palestinian state ”we need an agreement in which the borders of this second state are defined, as well as an acceptable state apparatus. The day this long-awaited moment arrives, our country will be able to officially recognize Palestine as a state in its own right,’’ stated Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever.

According to Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot, a symbolic recognition of a Palestinian state ‘’makes little sense if there is no solution on the ground to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.’’

The minister made the remarks during a parliament session whetre he and Prime Minister Bart De Wever were questioned about French President Emmanuel Macron’s statement indicating that France could ‘’recognize a Palestinian state in June.”

The Middle East conflict remains a delicate issue for Bart De Wever’s coalition government where De Wever’s N-VA party as well as the Liberal MR are considered more pro-Israel while the other parties appear to be more vocal in favor of the Palestinians.

“Recognizing the Palestinian state purely symbolically makes little sense if it creates problems on the ground. In other words, our country is in favor of recognizing the Palestinian state in principle, but in practice it will not put those words into action,’’ said Foreign Minister Prévot.

“We want the European Union to play an important role in achieving a two-state solution that guarantees Israel’s security and recognition of Palestine,” De Wever said quoting the coalition government agreement.

He added : ‘’This government’s position is that we need to work towards a two-state solution and I don’t think Mr. Macron is saying anything different – in fact, I’d go so far as to say he said the same thing. He advocates a two-state solution with mutual recognition.’’

‘’This means that in addition to the recognition of Israel – which I hope nobody here is questioning – this solution includes the recognition of a second state, Palestine. And before we can do that, of course, we need an agreement in which the borders of this second state are defined, as well as an acceptable state apparatus. The day this long-awaited moment arrives, our country will be able to officially recognize Palestine as a state in its own right,’’ De Wever concluded in his remarks to the parliament.