Azerbaijan’s Eurovision vocalist is a proud Mountain Jew

“We stand for love and prosperity for all nations, Jewish, Arab, Azeri,” Asaf (Sefael) Mishiyev’s Muslim bandmate Hasan Heydar tells JNS.

By Amelie Botbol, JNS

“In Azerbaijan, everyone believes in love and peace,” vocalist Asaf (Sefael) Mishiyev, whose band Mamagama will represent Azerbaijan at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland, next month, told JNS on Monday.

Born in Baku in 1992, Mishiyev went to Jewish school and music university before joining Mamagama about four years ago. Mishiyev is the second Mountain Jew to participate in the Eurovision.

In 2002, Israel was represented by singer Sarit Hadad. She was born in Israel in 1978, two years after her parents made aliyah from Dagestan.

Mishiyev, who lived in Moscow for 15 years, has been friends with Hasan Heydar, the band’s bass guitarist, for many years, and upon his return to Baku four years ago, he met Arif Imanov, the band’s drummer.

“Our band name, Mamagama, is very melodical. I always worry about the music and how sometimes in the music industry, the melody comes second,” Mishiyev said.

“This is the reason we love the Beatles, Mozart, we love the melody. In our song, the melody comes first. Listen to the melody and, b’ezrat Hashem [with God’s help], as I always say, everything will be OK,” he added.

The band’s multiculturalism is an important value, said Heydar.

“Asaf is Jewish, my father is Arab Lebanese and Arif is Azeri. We are a small model of the country. We stand for love and prosperity for all nations, Jewish, Arab, Azeri, just be a human being and be good to other people,” he said.

The new director of the Eurovision Song Contest, Martin Green, recently categorically rejected calls for a boycott of Israel that have been multiplying in recent weeks.

Among those urging a boycott is Spanish public broadcaster RTVE, which called for a “debate” over Israel’s participation in this year’s Eurovision due to “concerns” over the situation in war-torn Gaza.

In a recent interview, Green reiterated the contest’s fundamental philosophy: “Events like Eurovision are about reminding the world of the best it can be. What matters is what unites us, not what divides us.”

Never the main topic

Asked whether religion occupies an important part of the band’s discussions, Heydar went on to explain how he has been around Jews all his life.

“Myself, I am not religious but I was born and raised in a Muslim culture,” he said. “For me, it was always normal to see Jewish people. Many of my childhood friends were Jewish or Christian. Religion was never the main topic to be discussed or something to get pissed at someone about.”

Approximately 20,000 Jews live in Azerbaijan, including Mountain Jews or Jews of the Caucasus who fled the Persian Empire for Azerbaijan or Dagestan; most now live in Baku.

“Azerbaijan is one of the places in the world where everyone lives in peace and feels at home. I have seen it since childhood. Every Jew here can call Azerbaijan his motherland,” Mishiyev said.

“I don’t have any problems, because my country stands with me, my Jewish brothers and sisters, and my Azeri brothers and sisters stand with me. B’ezrat Hashem, everything will be okay,” he added.

Azeris and Jewish people have always stood together, and this hasn’t changed since Oct. 7, Heydar said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to travel on an official visit to Azerbaijan in the first half of May.

Netanyahu is scheduled to meet in Baku with President Ilham Aliyev, with whom he shares a longstanding relationship marked by close cooperation. Azerbaijan, a Shi’ite Muslim country, maintains a notably friendly stance toward Israel.

“Azerbaijan supported Israel. When the [Swords of Iron] war started, we had the huge Israeli flags all over, and the people of Azerbaijan continue to support Israel because we are allies and we have many Jewish people in our country, many of whom have lived here for hundreds of years,” Heydar said.

To be selected for the Eurovision, the band sent five songs to a national jury, competing against more than 115 musicians. Mamagama’s “Run with U” was ultimately chosen as Azerbaijan’s entry.

Mishiyev wrote “Run with U” when he was 16. It was never performed before.

For the first time at Eurovision, the saz, a long-necked lute that is the Azerbaijani national instrument, will be featured on stage.

Azerbaijan won the Eurovision once, in 2011, with duo Ell & Nikki and their song “Running Scared.”

Preparations for the 69th edition of the Eurovision to be held in Basel from May 13 to 17 include daily vocal training and choreography rehearsals.

Mamagama plans to release more songs and perhaps an album, and go on tour and to festivals.

“We will continue our musical journey,” said Heydar.

Roman Gurevich, the honorary ambassador of the Jewish Agency in Azerbaijan, was born and raised in the South Caucasus country.

“In today’s world, filled with antisemitism and hatred toward others, Azerbaijan stands as a role model of mutual respect, tolerance and coexistence,” Gurevich told JNS on Friday.

“Here, Jewish, Muslim and Christian holidays have always been celebrated together. People have been valued and respected for their actions, for their professional and human qualities, regardless of nationality or religion,” he continued.

“That’s exactly how the representative of Azerbaijan for Eurovision 2025 was chosen—a wonderful, talented singer, a passionate patriot of Azerbaijan, and a Jew by nationality—Asaf Mishiyev. From the bottom of my heart, and I believe on behalf of all of Israel, I wish Asaf great success on the Eurovision stage!”